Faasos Introduces ‘The Soan Papdi Exchange Program’ in Celebration of Diwali

India, October 21st, 2024 – Rebel Foods, worlds largest internet restaurant company’s flagship brand, Faasos is turning a commonly re-gifted sweet into something more enjoyable this Diwali with its all-new campaign, The Soan Papdi Exchange Program. We’ve all experienced the never-ending journey of Soan Papdi boxes, passing from one household to another during the festive season. Faasos is here to break that cycle and offer people something they actually want—their favourite wrap meal

As part of the campaign, Faasos invites participants to share why they’re ready to part ways with Soan Papdi by filling out a simple Google form between October 18th and 27th. The funniest and most innovative responses will win a free Faasos meal. Up to 500 Winners will be announced just before Diwali, and Faasos will be delivering meals to the lucky recipients between October 28th and 30th.

Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods, said, “Diwali is about joy and togetherness, but we all know the amusing saga of Soan Papdi re-gifting. With this campaign, we wanted to tap into a fun cultural quirk and offer people a way to share a laugh and celebrate the festive season with something they’ll truly enjoy. At Faasos, we’re always looking for ways to connect with our customers in a light-hearted yet meaningful way.”

The Soan Papdi Exchange Program is being promoted through various interactive mediums, including the ‘Dude with a Sign,’ where people are spotted carrying fun signs in public places like train stations, university campuses, local trains, office complexes, and markets. The campaign is sparking engagement through a mix of newspaper advertorials, hilarious memes, interactive polls, and relatable videos, while cleverly crafted WhatsApp forwards in society and college groups are further amplifying its reach. To multiply the excitement, influencers from the comedy world are also joining in, sharing their own Soan Papdi experiences on Instagram and YouTube, encouraging their followers to participate.