20th June 2024, Chennai: Federal Bank, in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched RuPay Wave Credit Card that empowers customers with the convenience of UPI-powered transactions on robust RuPay network. This offering will seamlessly integrate the benefits and features of RuPay credit cards with the experience of UPI payments, ushering in a new era of simplicity and efficiency in digital transactions.

By leveraging the robust UPI infrastructure developed by NPCI, Federal Bank‘s cardholders can now link their RuPay Wave credit card to their preferred UPI applications, enabling swift and secure transactions with just a couple of clicks on their mobile devices. This is the simplest and easiest option for users of Credit Card.

Federal Bank is providing the following benefits to customers:

Simple 2 click journey via the FedMobile application (Mobile Banking application).

No AMC or joining fees.

10% cashback on the first five UPI transactions made using the Wave Credit Card.

1000 bonus reward points upon quarterly spends of Rs 50,000, as a milestone benefit.