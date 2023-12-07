Festival of Art, Craft and Design, inaugurated alongside Unboxing BLR Habba by Hon. DCM DK Shivakumar, continues on Dec 6 th , 9 th -11 th .

Bangalore, 7th December 2023: ArtMantram Trust in partnership with Unboxing BLR Habba is excited to announce the upcoming events for the rest of the festival. The Festival was launched on 30th November 2023 at Doddapete Square, in Chikpete. ArtMantram Trust reenacted the “Udbhava Legend.” This historic ceremony commemorated Bangalore’s founding 400 years ago, attributed to the visionary Kempe Gowda. Eight bullocks pulled four carts from Doddapete Square in four directions, marking the city’s main streets’ foundation. This ceremonial reenactment was an unprecedented event in the city’s history, aimed to honor Kempe Gowda’s visionary contributions and the cultural roots that have shaped Bangalore into the vibrant metropolis it is today.

“Unboxing BLR Habba and ArtMantram’s Festival of Art, Craft and Design are celebrations that weave together Bangalore’s vibrant past with its promising future. It’s a tapestry of heritage, diversity, and cultural pride, inviting all to embrace the spirit of our city.”

— Dr. Jija Madhavan Harisingh, Managing Trustee, ArtMantram Trust “State of Karnataka has a distinct art style and cultural history of diverse religious and linguistic ethnicities. It has had the privilege of nurturing some of the most talented and prominent contemporary artists in the country. Today we have brought eight of the master artists who have been associated with ArtMantram in our two-decade-old journey.”

– Raji Narayan, President of ArtMantram Trust

ArtMantram’s Diverse Offerings at Unboxing BLR Habba

ArtMantram Trust is hosting an array of events during the Unboxing BLR festival:

Dec 6, 2023: Bangalore International Centre (BIC)

Eminent Reverie, an Art Show of Master Artists of Karnataka, featuring KK Hebbar, Yusuf Arakkal, SG Vasudev, Dr Ms. Murthy, Rekha Hebbar Rao, JMS Mani, Gurudas Shenoy, MG Doddamani. 11 am.

Footprints, a screening of the International Award-winning Film on Gandhi and shunning violence. 4.30 pm

Bangalore: Arts, Architecture & Design, a Seminar, featuring a panel discussion Sri Chiranjiv Singh, Sri. Naresh Narasimhan, Sri. Prakash Belawadi, Smt.Gayathri Shetty, Sri. Naveen Seri and moderated by Yumna Harisingh. 5.30 pm

Poetry Ablaze, Poets read featuring Rugmani Prabhakar, Shaista Yacoob, Lakshmi Ishwar, Yumna Hari Singh, and Shaji Nair. 6.30 pm

Dec 9, 2023: Overlooking Glass House, Lalbagh. Events in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, Lalbagh:

Art in the Park features live paintings by 30 upcoming artists. 9 am.

Makkalida Brushstrokes, Life Skills and Heritage through Art: An event for underprivileged school children from Parikrama and Gurudwara. 10 am.

Textile Heritage a presentation of Karnataka’s rich textile heritage with 20 significant citizens of Bangalore City presenting Karnataka’s Rich tradition. In collaboration with Vimor’s Museum of Living Textile. 11.30am

Dec 9 – 11, 2023: ArtMantram @ Kadlekai Parische at Bull Temple Road, offering an artisans’ alley and

workshops highlighting local artistry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines Bangalore's legacy and heritage.

Past events of the Festival

Udbhava Legend: Commemorating Bangalore’s Founding

Janapada Kunita: A Celebration of Folk Dances

Simultaneously, visitors experienced the captivating “Janapada Kunita,” a showcase of traditional folk dances. This lively presentation showcased the diverse cultural tapestry of Karnataka through colorful and engaging performances by talented artists.