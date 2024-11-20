FICCI FLO Trade Connect: Showcasing Innovation by Women Entrepreneurs

20th November 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), an organization that promotes entrepreneurship and professional excellence for women in India, organised a day long Trade Connect event ay Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. Women entrepreneur members from its 20 chapters across India showcased their products and services for domestic and international markets.

FICCI FLO is committed to empowering women and its national initiatives span across a diverse range of aspects of personal and professional growth. These efforts not only strengthen our national economy but also create a supportive ecosystem where women can excel and lead. With its vision going beyond the national stage, FICCI FLO is committed to provide its members a global presence through partnerships, trade delegations, and cross-border collaborations.

Around 50 women entrepreneurs displayed their products and services from key sectors such as textiles and apparel, handicrafts, food processing, IT and digital services, health and wellness products, sustainable and eco-friendly products, tourism and hospitality industry. There was an interactive session of women entrepreneurs with representatives from 19 nations- USA, Peru, Finland, UK, Chile, Japan, Germany, Armenia, Belgium, Egypt, Latvia, Israel, Austria, Angola, Bhutan, Vietnam, Lithuania and Mexico.

“FICCI FLO has created an enduring impact on the lives of countless women across India, from seasoned entrepreneurs to those taking their first steps into business. Our objective is to work towards shaping a future where women are empowered to lead across all sectors and borders, and where FLO’s legacy of impact will continue to inspire, uplift, and connect women worldwide,” said Ms Joyshree Das Verma, National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

The Business Interaction segment had pre-scheduled meetings tailored to the members’ specific interests, where every participating nation offered unique perspectives and opportunities. The Deputy Heads of Mission, Trade and Commercial Ministers, First Secretaries, Trade Counsellors, Trade Advisors, and many embassy representatives were present at the event. The trade connect presented a strategic opportunity for FICCI FLO to expand reach, empower its businesses, and envision new partnerships that foster bilateral relationships between India and other countries.