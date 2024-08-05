Fitness Industry Powerhouse Marc Coronel Named IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year and Launches New Venture

Las Vegas, NV, August 05, 2024 — In a banner year for fitness leader Marc Coronel, he has been named the 2024 IDEA Health & Fitness Association’s Personal Trainer of the Year, further solidifying his position as a top educator, coach, and speaker in the industry. This recognition comes on the heels of the exciting launch of his new business, DuoCore Solutions, alongside long-time friend and award-winning marketer BJ Corey.

Coronel, a revered figure in fitness with over two decades of experience, boasts an impressive resume. He’s an instructor, programmer, educator, and consultant who has collaborated with leading fitness brands like TRX, Trigger Point, Life Fitness, Fight Camp, Under Armour, and most recently Oofos. His ability to build engaging and educational programs and certifications has earned him not only the prestigious IDEA award but also SCW Presenter of the Year from 2016-2018 and numerous accolades from TRX and Trigger Point Therapy.

Marc Coronel – A Force in Fitness Education

“This award is incredibly humbling,” says Coronel. “But my passion for empowering others in their business never stops. That’s why I’m thrilled to launch DuoCore Solutions with BJ– it currently feels like the fitness industry is a ball of yarn that is being pulled in multiple directions – we can change the industry by working together and pulling in the same direction.”

DuoCore Solutions: A Winning Combination

DuoCore Solutions is a powerhouse collaboration between Coronel and Corey, who brings his own impressive record of successful marketing campaigns for Under Armour, IMG Academies, Cybex International, SharkNinja, and his own business, 13th Mile Marketing. Together, they offer a combined 30+ years of experience to help brands and individuals in the health, fitness, and wellness industries achieve peak performance.

“Working with Marc to launch DuoCore Solutions has been a long time coming,” says Corey. “Our combined offerings will provide a comprehensive suite of services – from branding and marketing strategies to engaging content and a vast network – to help businesses in this industry thrive.”

Why Choose DuoCore Solutions?

If you’re looking to elevate your success in the health, fitness, and wellness space, DuoCore Solutions offers a suite of services to help. With proven leadership from award-winning experts, they offer a unique combination of marketing muscle, educational resources, and valuable industry connections. While US-based, the DuoCore team is fluent in multiple languages and their network spans the globe, making any need quickly solvable for anyone, anywhere.