Fitness Meets Sports: Squat Up Returns with Open Terrace Fitness and Pickleball in Mumbai

11th December 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India It’s time to sweat, sculpt, and soar like never before! Squat Up, Mumbai’s cutting-edge fitness destination is all set to take the game a notch higher. The sprawling, over 10,000 sq. ft., gym has undergone a spectacular makeover with brand-new pickleball courts, an open terrace workout space, and an atmosphere that will get you addicted to your fitness regime.

Co-founded in 2017 by Maitri Boda, Squat Up began as a personal journey of transformation and has grown into a vibrant fitness community. Rooted in the belief that fitness thrives in a supportive environment, Squat Up empowers individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals together.

“Creating a facility like this has been a dream come true,” says Maitri Boda, Co-founder of Squat Up. “With top-notch equipment, diverse classes, and an expert team of trainers, we’re here to help you achieve your fitness goals and live your healthiest, happiest life.”

What’s New at Squat Up?

Pickleball Courts: Squat Up proudly introduces two brand-new pickleball courts, becoming the first gym in Mumbai to feature this exciting sport. Whether you’re an experienced player or a newcomer, these courts are a fun way to stay active and fit.

Open Terrace Workout Space: Enjoy invigorating outdoor workouts on the terrace, surrounded by lush greenery. This sunlit, serene space is perfect for combining fitness with the rejuvenating power of nature.

Sleek Interiors and Premium Equipment: Step into a modern workout haven featuring premium equipment from top brands like Hammer Strength, Hoist, and RealRyder. Whether you’re into high-intensity functional training, kickboxing, Pilates, or yoga, Squat Up offers classes and personalized training programs tailored to every fitness style.

World-Class Amenities: Recover and recharge with world-class facilities, including steam rooms, relaxing massages, and ice baths.

At Squat Up, fitness isn’t just about physical transformation—it’s about community, support, and achieving your full potential. With expert trainers, vibrant classes, and a holistic approach to wellness, it’s a space where you can truly thrive.