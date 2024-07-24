New Delhi, July 24th 2024: If all roads led to Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on July 14th for athletes to express their solidarity and cheer for the Indian Olympic contingent going to the Paris Olympics, Flags Communications, a premier 360-degree Integrated Marketing Communications firm raised the fever a few notches with media splash across the length and breadth of the country bringing to fore how enthusiastic runners came together to wish the Indian Olympic contingent the very best in their endeavour.

With a short deadline to work on the project, Flags Communications, as always, demonstrated agility, team cohesiveness and seamlessly coordinated with every stakeholder and delivered results which was way beyond expectations, as said by the organiser, UNIV Sportatech.

Commenting on Flags Communications’ results, Abhishek Issar, Founder, UNIV Sportatech says, “Right from the word go, Flags Communications team worked in clock-work precision and working close knit to weave the fabric of success, much beyond our expectations. Flags Communications supported us (Team UNIV Sportatech), the organiser, in developing supporting materials and content in record time which came as a big relief to us and freeing our time to be able to concentrate on the larger activities of the event. The results kept coming well into the 3rd and even into the 4th day after the event completion, which clearly demonstrates the interest Flags Communications team created in media circles about UNIV Sportatech and ESports and giving it its due recognition”

Ayush Nambiar, Director, Flags Communications adds, “Initially, we were a bit sceptical about the results which could be achieved, but the team ensured that no stone is left unturned and walked the extra mile to pull off a show in record time. The unflinching support of each member of the team and never-say-die attitude of each team member and swim against the tides is what sets Flags Communications apart from the rest. At Flags, speed is key and we are proud of our turnaround time that makes everything fall in place”

He further added “Conducting a successful event is an ideal platform for highlighting a brand and showcasing what the brand stands for. Flags makes the process simple by guiding the brand with the best ways to reach the audience and make the event fly high. Our team gets into the minute detailing of event planning to make sure that the event is PR-able and the end result is magnificent.