Flipkart GRiD 6.0 gets 2X plus registrations on Unstop, surpasses CAT 2023

New Delhi, 21st, August 2024: Unstop, the leading talent engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, has got 2X more registrations in a competition in collaboration with e-commerce giant Flipkart, Flipkart Grid 6.0, in comparison to CAT Exam takers in 2023. With over 5 lakh registrations (5,17,000), it is a world record for the maximum number of registrations in a competition.

This is just an indicator of how students across the country are eager to be a part of such challenges that give them a chance to showcase their skills through real problems being solved at Flipkart. In the previous edition also, Flipkart saw winners come from a diverse set of colleges, like D. Y. Patil Institute of Engineering, Management and Research, VIT Vellore, Indian Institute of Technology Indore and many more.

A unique feat, the world record underscores Unstop’s exponential growth and its crucial role in identifying and connecting top talent with the right organisations. The platform’s ability to attract massive numbers of participants in a single competition also highlights its widespread reach and credibility among the student community.

Further, the success of GRiD 6.0 is evident not only in its registration numbers but also in the career trajectories of its past participants. Three of last year’s winners – Prathamesh Parit, Deepak Gupta, and Hrushikesh Kachgunde, are now working as Software Development Engineers at Flipkart. Notably, all three hail from D. Y. Patil Institute of Engineering, Management and Research, showcasing the competition’s ability to identify and nurture talent from diverse educational backgrounds from any corner of India.

Mr Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, commented, “Breaking our own record with Flipkart GRiD 6.0 is a testament to the growing union between academia and industry. This massive participation reflects the aspirations of India’s youth and their eagerness to engage with real-world challenges. At Unstop, we’re not just connecting talent with opportunities; we’re building an ecosystem where any student, in any domain, in any college and city has the chance to be a part of their dream company by just showcasing their skills.”

Flipkart GRiD 6.0, hosted on the Unstop platform, is more than just a competition. It provides students with the opportunity to find innovative solutions to real-world problems and hone their technical skills and knowledge. The event featured three distinct tracks – Software Development, Information Security, and Robotics, with participants tested on their technical, analytical, and ideation skills before being shortlisted for the Grand Finale.