Hyderabad, May 30, 2024….. FLO Hyderabad launches ‘Centre of Excellence for Training Women Vegetable Farming’ in the city outskirts at Ravalkole Village, Medchal Dist. FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad and East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation inked an MoU on Wednesday to train 100 women farmers in commercial vegetable farming. They will be trained in cultivating, managing, and harvesting nearly 50 hybrid varieties of vegetables and greens.

Over the next three crop seasons, the FLO Hyderabad Centre of Excellence will train 100 women farmers in the art and science of efficient, profitable, and sustainable vegetable farming. They will be trained in the cultivation, management, and harvesting of nearly 50 different hybrid varieties of vegetables and greens, including Bitter gourd, Chilli, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Ridge gourd, Bottle gourd, Cucumber, Pumpkin, Red Sorrel, okra, Onion and many more.

These women will not only learn the skills necessary to thrive in agriculture but will also be equipped to become trainers themselves, spreading their knowledge and expertise to others in their communities and creating an unbroken chain of self-sufficiency.

The women farmers will be taught advanced techniques to enhance crop diversity, increase productivity, and ensure water efficiency. These sustainable farming practices will also benefit the environment, promoting a more resilient and productive agricultural sector.

Apart from skill-building in farming, FLO will also focus on the development of entrepreneurial skills amongst the 100 women farmers. Through digital and financial literacy classes, they will learn the skills needed to manage and grow their agricultural ventures effectively. This knowledge will empower them to take control of their financial futures and build sustainable businesses.

The women farmers will also get crucial health and nutrition advice, and health checks so that they and their families – especially female members – can access a healthier and better quality of life.

Agriculture, the backbone of our nation, plays a vital role in ensuring food security and driving economic growth. By introducing better farming techniques, we can significantly enhance productivity, ensure sustainability, and improve the quality of life for women farmers.

This pioneering year-long agriculture initiative, actualised with the scientific collaboration of East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation marks a significant step towards FLO Hyderabad’s endeavour to build capacities of women at the grassroots.

“Resilient Roots, our Agriculture Initiative for the year 2024-25, aligns perfectly with FLO’s mission of ‘The Power to Empower.’ We believe that by empowering women in agriculture, we are not only creating avenues for financial agency among them but also addressing gender disparity by fostering inclusive growth and development. Social impact initiatives at the grassroots not only transform individual lives but also contribute to the broader socio-economic development of our communities.

We are glad to collaborate with Dutch MNC East-West Seed for this initiative. East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation (EWS-KT) launched programs in India in 2016, and has since trained more than 80,000 smallholder farmers in advanced vegetable techniques to improve their livelihoods in 5 States across India (Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka). It is our privilege to launch their Telangana program through FLO Hyderabad” said Priya Gazdar, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad.

“I envision that this Centre of Excellence becomes more than just a training facility – it has the potential to become a beacon of hope, a gateway of opportunity, and a pillar of progress. And stand as a testament to what can be achieved when organisations together with a shared vision of inclusivity and empowerment. Together, we are planting the seeds for a brighter, more equitable future in farming”, Priya Gazdar, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad added.