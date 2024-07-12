Hyderabad, July 12, 2024…. FLO StyleTatva, the 4th edition of a two-day exhibition aimed at women’s empowerment and MSME promotion will be held for two days on July 20th, and 21st, from 10 am to 8 pm at Hall No. 2, Hitex, Hyderabad. Suma Kanakala, TV & Film Presenter, Entrepreneur, Producer, and Actress will formally inaugurate the same.

StyleTatva is considered the Bahubali of Fashion, Lifestyle and Jewellery expos in the city. With over 212 stalls and 200 brands, it is not only the biggest in Hyderabad but also the most inclusive. 200 plus MSMEs from 15 states will participate in the expo. The expo is supported by Tiraa by Tibarumal, Oro Jewels & Mandir

Some of the highlights are 01. FLO-assisted Entrepreneurs Pavilion, 02. Udyam Registration Desk, 03. Telangana Food Festival, 04. Sakala – The Handlooms & Handicrafts Initiative

The special pavilion showcases FLO-assisted entrepreneurs over the last 5 years. This includes products from Pochampally, Cheriyal, Narayanpet, Puttapaka and Siddipet artisan and weaver clusters. They will be showcasing fabrics, sarees, and value-added products in Ikat, Narayanpet, Telia Rumal, Gollabhama and Muthyam Gadi weaves, as well as handcrafted marvels from Cheriyal.

FLO Hyderabad has facilitated orders worth INR 1.2 lakh for the two weavers’ clusters in June 2024 month alone. At FLO StyleTatva, a wide range of specially designed sarees, salwar suit sets, dupattas, table linen and more will be showcased in the FLO-assisted Entrepreneurs Pavilion through design intervention by the Sakala team.

02. Udyam Registration Desk will assist MSMEs.

03. Telangana Food Festival, will be serving up authentic Telangana food to participants and visitors with 2 different menus on 2 days.

04. SaKala – The Handlooms & Handicrafts Initiative. FLO Hyderabad, as part of its social impact endeavours, pledged support to the Siddipet Weavers Cluster covering the Gollabhama and Muthyam Gadi weaves. With design intervention, upskilling support for women weavers, market connects, raw material linkages, digital & financial literacy, and health education & camps over the next 12 months.

From haute couture to natural weaves, from gold & diamond jewellery to silver and creative jewellery, from hi-luxury goods to artisanal products, it is a must-visit premier event.

We have designed FLO StyleTatva as Hyderabad’s largest networking platform for pan-India MSMEs, especially women-led enterprises, to showcase their products and services to a vast and diverse audience set” said Priya Gazdar, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter.

Part of the proceeds from FLO StyleTatva are earmarked for social impact projects such as the Centre of Excellence for training 100 women farmers in modern vegetable farming, upskilling women weavers in the Siddipet cluster, digital and financial literacy, and women and girls’ health at the grassroots level,” said Priya Gazdar, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter.

“The 4th edition of FLO StyleTatva will have exclusively designated pavilions. Curation is its USP (Unique Selling Proposition)” said globally acclaimed Fashion Designer, Namrata Joshipura, who was the chief guest at the press conference.