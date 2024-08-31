FMC Corporation Unveils Three Innovative Crop Protection Solutions for Farmers in India

August 31, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : FMC Corporation, a leading agricultural sciences company, announced the launch of three cutting-edge crop protection solutions in India today. The new herbicides and fungicide complement FMC’s current robust portfolio of insecticides and reaffirms the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Indian farmers with science and innovation-driven crop solutions.

Ronaldo Pereira, President of the FMC Corporation, Pramod Thota, President of the FMC Asia Pacific region and Ravi Annavarapu, President of FMC India, were present at a launch event for Velzo® fungicide, Vayobel® herbicide and Ambriva® herbicide, and to celebrate this significant milestone in FMC’s journey in India. The activities included field visits where the team interacted with farmers and a ceremony in Hyderabad where FMC’s top channel partners in India were honored by the company’s senior leaders for their resolute commitment to work together for the introduction of innovative products and new services.

Velzo® fungicide, a specialty fungicide designed to combat Oomycete diseases in grapes, tomatoes, and potatoes, will help grapes farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka address the challenge of Downy mildew. Additionally, it will help control Late blight for potato and tomato farmers across the country. Vayobel® herbicide, a pre-emergent and broad-spectrum weed control solution for transplanted rice farmers nationwide, will help to establish a robust crop foundation. Lastly, Ambriva® herbicide, powered by Isoflex® active, features a novel mode of action to tackle the issue of resistant Phalaris minor weeds, giving wheat farmers in the Indo-Gangetic plains a new tool for resistance management.

“Technology forms the backbone of agricultural growth, and FMC’s focus remains on investing in innovative, science-based solutions that not only enhance crop productivity and resilience but also support sustainable farming practices,” said Mr. Ravi Annavarapu, President of FMC India. “Providing Indian farmers with these latest advancements in crop care emphasizes our commitment to empowering them with solutions tailored to their regional needs. We look forward to launching additional innovative products in the near future.”

India is a top market for FMC globally. Powered by its strong research and development pipeline, the introduction of Velzo® fungicide, Vayobel® herbicide and Ambriva® herbicide is a testimony to FMC’s commitment to delivering innovation excellence to address the evolving challenges faced by Indian growers. By supporting farmers with sustainable technologies, FMC is contributing to a safe, secure, and sustainable food supply, with minimal impact on the planet.