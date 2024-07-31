FMC obtains registration in India for Isoflex active and Ambriva herbicide

National, 31 July 2024: FMC, a leading global agricultural sciences company, has received registration in India for Isoflex® active and Ambriva® herbicide for use in wheat. Ambriva® herbicide, powered by Isoflex® active, presents a novel mode of action in wheat. Isoflex® active is classified by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC) as a group 13 herbicide.

“At FMC, we’re committed to serving farmers with innovative crop solutions that help them protect their crops and optimize yields,” said Ravi Annavarapu, FMC India, and South-West Asia President. “In the last few years, we have rigorously tested Ambriva® herbicide in wheat over multiple seasons, observing consistent performance against Phalaris minor. We believe that Ambriva® herbicide will contribute to a healthy crop by providing growers with a new and effective tool to control Phalaris minor, which has become resistant to other herbicides.”

Ambriva® herbicide powered by Isoflex® active and metribuzin will support wheat farmers, especially in the northwestern regions of the Indo-Gangetic plains, where Phalaris minor poses a significant challenge to crop yield potential. Studies have shown that Ambriva® herbicide demonstrates residual control against Phalaris minor and early post-emergence knock-down activity, protecting wheat during the critical crop-weed competition period as a one-shot solution.

The registration and imminent introduction of Ambriva® herbicide in India marks a critical milestone for FMC. It demonstrates the strength of FMC’s robust pipeline and the ability to address grower challenges through new innovative solutions that enhance the productivity and resilience of their crops. Isoflex® active is registered in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China and Great Britain.

