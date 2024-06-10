SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 — Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your dad and create unforgettable memories. This year, FNP.sg is thrilled to announce a special Father’s Day contest on Instagram and Facebook! In line with our theme #MyDadMySuperstar, FNP.sg is giving away gift hampers worth 250 SGD to lucky winners.

How to Participate:

Follow FNP SG on Instagram and Facebook.

Comment in one word about what quality of your dad you would like to imbibe.

Tag three friends or siblings in your comment.

Join the contest for a chance to win a fantastic gift hamper and show your dad just how much he means to you. Don’t miss out on this fun and exciting opportunity to make Father’s Day truly special.

Redefining Father’s Day Gifting

Father’s Day is gaining immense popularity in Singapore, and this year, FNP.sg is set to redefine father’s day gifting with a range of innovative and thoughtful presents. The collection is designed to celebrate every dad in a unique way, ensuring they feel truly appreciated.

Personalised Gifts:

Move beyond the ordinary with our customizable items. From engraved perfumes and watches to personalized photo frames and custom-made mugs, these gifts are designed to make any father feel special.

Gourmet & Alcohol Hampers:

For the foodie dad, our luxurious gourmet hampers are a perfect choice. Packed with fine chocolates, artisanal cheeses, premium nuts, and gourmet snacks, these hampers are a delightful treat. FNP SG also offers alcohol hampers featuring premium spirits, perfect for a celebratory toast.

Pampering Kits:

Give your dad the gift of relaxation with our pampering kits. These sets include luxurious grooming products such as high-quality shaving kits, soothing aftershaves, and fragrant colognes, ensuring he feels pampered and appreciated.