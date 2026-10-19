Food Safety Officials Raid Food Stalls at Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda Durga Puja Mandap

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19: The Food Safety Department conducted an inspection drive at food stalls inside the Baramunda Durga Puja Mandap in Bhubaneswar on Monday to ensure food quality and hygiene during the festive season.

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During the inspection, officials checked food items for freshness and examined the possible use of artificial colours. A special inspection was also conducted at a golgappa stall, where both the snacks and the tamarind water served with them were examined.

Vendors Instructed to Follow Hygiene Rules

Food safety officials instructed golgappa vendors to wear gloves and head coverings while handling and serving food. The drive aimed to ensure that vendors maintain basic hygiene standards and provide safe food to visitors.

Warning Over Stale Food and Low-Quality Oil

Officials warned stall owners that strict action, including the sealing of stalls, could be taken if they were found selling stale food or using poor-quality cooking oil.

The inspection comes as food stalls attract large crowds during Durga Puja celebrations. The department is stepping up checks to reduce food safety risks and protect public health.

A commuter also highlighted the popularity of fast food despite concerns about its health effects, saying that many people continue to consume it because of its taste.

The department’s inspection serves as a reminder for both vendors and consumers to prioritise food safety and hygiene during the festive season.