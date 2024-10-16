Fortis Gurugram Launches Dedicated Geriatric Clinic to Promote Healthy Aging and Specialized Elderly Care

Gurugram, 16 October 2024: To address the health needs of the elderly and vulnerable population and promote healthy aging, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram has launched a dedicated Geriatric Clinic for individuals over 60 years of age. The clinic offers comprehensive care for a range of age-related ailments, along with preventive services such as elderly vaccinations, bone health screenings, and cancer screenings. The clinic operates from Monday to Saturday, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm.

The elderly patients can consult doctors at the clinic for a wide range of health concerns such as constipation, urinary incontinence, frailty, sarcopenia, mobility, nutrition, vision and hearing impairment, rehabilitation services. Outpatient care is also available for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, thyroid problems, joint pains, vertigo, dizziness and fatigue. Additionally, the clinic provides emergency and acute care services to the elderly requiring admission for various infections, altered mental status and other medical ailments requiring admission to the ward or ICU care.