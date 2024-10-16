Fortis Gurugram Launches Dedicated Geriatric Clinic to Promote Healthy Aging and Specialized Elderly Care

Gurugram, 16 October 2024: To address the health needs of the elderly and vulnerable population and promote healthy aging, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram has launched a dedicated Geriatric Clinic for individuals over 60 years of age. The clinic offers comprehensive care for a range of age-related ailments, along with preventive services such as elderly vaccinations, bone health screenings, and cancer screenings. The clinic operates from Monday to Saturday, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm.
The elderly patients can consult doctors at the clinic for a wide range of health concerns such as constipation, urinary incontinence, frailty, sarcopenia, mobility, nutrition, vision and hearing impairment, rehabilitation services. Outpatient care is also available for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, thyroid problems, joint pains, vertigo, dizziness and fatigue. Additionally, the clinic provides emergency and acute care services to the elderly requiring admission for various infections, altered mental status and other medical ailments requiring admission to the ward or ICU care.
Dr Satish Koul, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Geriatrics clinic is the need of the hour with more than 10% of India’s population above 60 years of age, the numbers are expected to increase by 41% every decade. Keeping in mind the ever-increasing numbers, need for special care of the elderly and the unique challenges they face with the increasing age; we have embarked upon this journey of Geriatric Clinic as a new pillar in healthcare”
Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director & Chief-Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “It is imperative to ensure that our elderly population has access to quality care to live healthy, dignified and fulfilling lives. We are pleased to launch a Dedicated Geriatric Clinic alongwith a Dedicated Helpline Number. Currently, there is a dire shortage of geriatricians, and Fortis is one of the first hospitals to identify the need for a specialist clinic to cater to the needs of this growing population.”
Yash Rawat, Facility Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Ensuring that our elderly population has access to the quality care and support they deserve, the launch of the new geriatric program, is a crucial and a timely initiative. This clinic is specifically designed to address the unique needs of older adults, providing comprehensive management of their health conditions and empowering them to lead healthier, more vibrant lives.”
Col R K Sharma, President, Federation of Senior Citizens Welfare Forums, Gurugram said “Elderly and ageing populations should be viewed as assets rather than liabilities. This is a great initiative and we are thankful to Fortis Hospital for coming up with this clinic. Geriatric clinics are essential for providing specialized care to the growing elderly population. These clinics offer comprehensive healthcare services tailored to the unique needs of older adults, addressing both physical and mental health concerns. By providing regular check-ups, screenings, and specialized treatments, geriatric clinics can help improve the quality of life for the elderly. Additionally, this clinic provides social support and counseling, helping to address the emotional and psychological needs of older individuals and their families.”