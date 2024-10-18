Fortune Foods Spreads Durga Puja Festive Cheer with ‘Sobar Pujo’ FortuneSobarPujo Initiative

Kolkata, October 18, 2024 – “Fortune Foods , one of India’s largest food and FMCG Brands, launched a heart-warming campaign, Sobar Pujo (Everyone’s Pujo)” FortuneSobarPujo initiative this Durga Puja to ensure that the festival’s spirit of togetherness reaches everyone, including those who might otherwise miss out on the celebrations. Launched in Kolkata-West Bengal, the initiative aimed to make Durga Puja accessible to all, creating an inclusive experience for those who face challenges in visiting the festive pandals.

Recognizing that not everyone is able to participate in Durga Puja celebrations, Fortune Foods made it their mission to bring the joy of the festival to everyone through a heart-warming initiative. Over three days – October 7th, 10th, and 11th – Fortune Foods presented Durga Bhog to more than 500 residents of old age homes and orphanages NGOs like Development Association Society, Child Activity Centre, DRCSE (Development Research Communication & Service Centre) and Universal Smile across (Kolkata West Bengal), to name a few.

Additionally, the company made special arrangements for those who were unable to visit the pandals due to health or mobility challenges by facilitating easy access in the pandals as well as special darshans / VIP darshans thereby giving them the opportunity to experience the magic of pandal-hopping, one of the highlights of the Puja season trough Fortune Branded Buses.

Mr. Mukesh Mishra Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar said, “Durga Puja is a festival that brings people together, but due to various circumstances, there could be a possibility of people missing out on the joy of shared celebrations during the festival. Through our Sobar Pujo FortuneSobarPujo initiative, we were able to bring the joy of Bhog to residents of old age homes and orphanages NGOs and enable individuals to experience the festival. We are astounded by the response from Bengal and look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that no one is left out of celebrations in the future.”

For many individuals in old age homes and orphanages, visiting the vibrant Durga Puja pandals seemed an unattainable aspiration. Health challenges, mobility limitations, and lack of resources restricted them from partaking in the festival’s joyous celebrations. However, through Fortune Foods’s support, the essence of the festival was brought to them, allowing them to experience love and devotion of Maa Durga.

In order to further engage with a wider audience, Fortune Foods also extended the initiative to digital platforms. A contest was launched on social media, inviting people from across Bengal to share images and videos of their efforts to make Durga Puja a celebration for all. The top three entries will be featured on Fortune Foods’s social media platforms, amplifying the message of inclusivity.

Through this initiative, Fortune Foods not only enhanced the festive experience for many but also demonstrated their commitment to community, making Durga Puja a festival for all.