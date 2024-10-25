Foster Love and the Safelite Foundation Announce New National Partnership to Support Foster Care Community

Brea, CA, October 25, 2024 — $1 Million Donation and 100,000 Volunteer Hours to Impact Foster Children Nationwide.

Foster Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care, is honored to announce a groundbreaking visionary partnership with the Safelite Foundation, the charitable arm of Safelite, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services.

This alliance marks a significant milestone as Foster Love celebrates supporting its one-millionth child in foster care. To recognize this incredible achievement, the Safelite Foundation is investing $1 million and committing 100,000 associate volunteer hours to implement Foster Love initiatives to deliver unexpected happiness in communities across the country.

“Every two minutes, a child enters foster care in our country. We believe that all children deserve happy childhood memories and moments that positively shape and set them up for success as young adults,” said Danny Mendoza, Founder of Foster Love. “Partnering with Safelite, known for its strong dedication to associates, customers, and communities, is a natural fit for us.”

Foster Love’s mission aligns with the Safelite Foundation’s three pillars of safety, stability, and a sense of belonging, creating a clear road ahead for those who need it most. “Our brand is driven by our people who take tremendous pride in lending a helping hand to others,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “Over the past 10 years, associates across the country have engaged with Foster Love in multiple ways and shared meaningful and rewarding stories about fostering children or personally experiencing the foster system.”

Together, Foster Love and Safelite Foundation will be advocates for what can often be a forgotten demographic — the foster community. Beyond Safelite’s generous financial commitment and volunteer hours, the Foundation is leading the charge in transforming Safe Spaces nationwide. These redesigned spaces will provide a more positive, comfortable, and welcoming environment, creating a safe haven where families can rebuild bonds.

“We are excited to help shape the future and peace of mind of the children served while opening more dialogue and awareness about the foster system,” Cacchillo said. “Additionally, we are committed to enhancing a foster-friendly workplace at Safelite.”

Danny added: “Safelite has been instrumental in Foster Love’s mission for many years, championing an often-overlooked cause. Their dedication to improving outcomes for system-impacted youth has guided us to this groundbreaking moment as they stand alone as our first Visionary Partner. We are deeply grateful to welcome them at this pivotal moment in our history.”