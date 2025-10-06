Foundation Stones Laid for Landmark Tourism Projects in Goa

Panjim, 6th October 2025: Goa took a major stride toward redefining its tourism landscape with the foundation stone laying of four transformative projects—Town Square in Porvorim, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Farmagudi, PM Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) in Chimbel, and the Eco-Tourism Project at Harvalem.

The ceremony, held in the august presence of Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, along with Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Hon’ble Minister for Tourism Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, marks a significant milestone in Goa’s journey toward sustainable, cultural, and inclusive tourism development.

1. Town Square, Porvorim

Designed as a vibrant public space integrating recreation, culture, and community engagement, the Town Square at Porvorim will feature landscaped gardens, walking trails, amphitheatres, and open-air event zones. The project aims to enhance quality of life for residents while offering visitors a new urban leisure experience, creating a model for smart urban tourism spaces in Goa.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Farmagudi

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum will stand as a tribute to India’s great Maratha warrior, showcasing the historical, cultural, and maritime heritage of the Konkan region. Through interactive exhibits and immersive storytelling, the museum will become a centre for heritage education and cultural tourism, enriching Goa’s historical tourism offerings.

3. PM Ekta Mall (Unity Mall), Chimbel

Envisioned under the Government of India’s Unity Mall scheme, the PM Ekta Mall at Chimbel will promote “One District, One Product” and local handicrafts, providing artisans and self-help groups a direct market interface. Developed at an investment of ₹200 crore, the project will not only showcase Goa’s crafts and products but also act as a national platform for cultural exchange, entrepreneurship, and local employment generation.

4. Eco-Tourism Project, Harvalem

Set amidst the natural beauty of North Goa, the Eco-Tourism Project at Harvalem will focus on sustainable tourism experiences while conserving Goa’s rich biodiversity. The project includes the development of eco-trails, interpretation centres, and visitor amenities designed with minimal environmental impact, aligning with Goa’s commitment to regenerative and responsible tourism.

Speaking at the event, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah commended Goa’s efforts to balance tourism growth with heritage and environmental preservation, stating that “These projects reflect a forward-thinking vision of tourism that celebrates India’s diversity while empowering local communities.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasized that the projects collectively represent Goa’s aspiration to create world-class tourism infrastructure that supports both cultural preservation and economic empowerment.

Hon’ble Minister for Tourism Shri Rohan A. Khaunte noted, “Goa is transitioning from a season-based destination to a year-round experiential hub. Each of these projects reflects our commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth — connecting people to Goa’s culture, nature, and creativity.”

Together, these four projects will serve as pillars of Goa’s tourism diversification strategy, enhancing visitor experience, community participation, and local employment while positioning Goa as a model for balanced, future-ready tourism development.