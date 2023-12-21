Freshworks Chennai Marathon powered by Chennai Runners to be held on Saturday, January 6th, 2024

Chennai, December 21, 2023: The Chennai Runners, a not-for-profit organization run by passionate runner-volunteers since 2006, and Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the global software as a service company from Chennai, announced the 12th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024, scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th January 2024. This year the marathon is expected to witness the participation of over 22,000 runners including competitors, corporate honchos, and thousands of running enthusiasts.

The upcoming Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners, will be certified by AIMS (The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), a worldwide association of the organizers of long-distance road running races. Chennai Marathon 2024 is recognized by Abbott World Marathon Majors as a qualifier event.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024, powered by Chennai Runners, the largest running event in Chennai and the second-largest marathon in India, will comprise four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) – the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

This year the Freshworks Chennai Marathon will see the participation of over 35% women runners. The marathon will have participation from visual impaired runners, blade runners, and wheelchair runners.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024, powered by Chennai Runners is all set to rock the city limits as the full marathon is set to be flagged off at the iconic Napier Bridge, Marina Beach, and run through the scenic beach route towards the lighthouse and later it will pass through Madhya Kailash, Tidel Park and to ECR. Like the previous edition, this year’s marathon will also have two start points, Napier Bridge and Elliot’s Beach.

Full Marathon (42.195 Km) the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km) and the 10 Km Run will start from Napier Bridge while Elliot’s Beach will be the starting point of the Half Marathon (21.097 Km). The Indian Maritime University will be the finish point for the full marathon, 20 miler, and the half marathon while the CPT IPL Ground will be the finish point for the 10-kilometer run.

Like the previous edition, this year the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners seeks to increase awareness of Type 1 diabetics and intends to raise funds for people with insulin needs thereby supporting monthly needs towards their insulin expenses.

Partners

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 powered by Chennai Runners will bring together a host of Chennai-based brands as partners. Baashyaam as the Lifestyle Partner, Sundaram Finance Group as the Silver Partner, Chennai Metro Rail Corporation will be the Metro Partner, Apollo Hospitals will be the Medical Partner, CR Volunteers will be the First Responders, Limca Sportz is the Hydration Partner and Unived is the Marathon Fuelling partner.

The Marathon is also thankful for the support of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, TNAA, the People of Chennai, Cand the vibrant running community of Chennai, and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2024 will be a zero-waste marathon and has roped in Urbaser Sumeet as a partner for recycling and waste audits.