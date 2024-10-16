Freudenberg Expands Operations with New Manufacturing Plant in Morinda, Punjab

Morinda, Punjab – 15th October 2024: Germany-based global technology conglomerate, Freudenberg Group, has officially inaugurated two advanced manufacturing facilities in Morinda, covering a total built-up area of 40,700 sq. m. These state-of-the-art plants are operated by Freudenberg-NOK India Pvt. Ltd. (FNI) and Vibracoustic India. The strategic move consolidates the company’s operations from its existing plants in Basma and Mohali, aimed at enhancing production efficiency and supporting Freudenberg’s long-term growth plans in India.

Freudenberg’s investment of over €42 million in the Morinda facility marks the company’s largest financial commitment in India to date. The new plants are equipped to serve both domestic and international markets, reinforcing Freudenberg’s dedication to India’s “Make in India” initiative. The facilities will cater to key sectors such as automotive and industrial manufacturing, ensuring the company remains competitive by optimizing material flows and leveraging modernized equipment.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Mohsen Sohi, CEO of Freudenberg Group remarked, “Our investment in the new facilities in Morinda reflects Freudenberg’s strong commitment to the Indian market and the ‘Make in India’ vision. This expansion not only aligns with our global growth strategy but also boosts our ability to serve customers with greater efficiency, innovation, and quality. As we celebrate 175 years of Freudenberg’s legacy of excellence, we are proud to further strengthen our presence in India.”

Sustainability is a core focus of the new facilities. Energy-efficient machinery and eco-friendly practices, such as photovoltaic cells that supply 15% of the plant’s energy needs and water-recharging stations, have been incorporated to reduce the environmental footprint.

Mr. Sivasailam. G, Managing Director at Freudenberg Performance Materials India and Director & CEO of Freudenberg Regional Corporate Center India, added, “The inauguration of our new manufacturing plants in Morinda showcases our long-term commitment to sustainable growth in India. By bringing our operations together in this advanced facility, we aim to create new job opportunities and nurture local talent. This investment helps us better serve our customers across different industries, offering high-quality products and solutions made in India for both domestic and international markets.”

Freudenberg’s expansion in Morinda is set to generate significant job opportunities, with plans to grow the local workforce by 20%, adding approximately 200 new positions. The site will also serve as a global engineering hub, attracting top talent from regional universities, particularly around Chandigarh.

Freudenberg Group is celebrating 175 years of success, with 52,000 employees across about 60 countries and nearly €12 billion in sales, overcoming various crises, wars, and economic challenges. The company operates in around 40 different market segments. Over the past 175 years, Freudenberg has built a legacy of industrial growth, guided by its values and responsible practices.