Friendships Day Brunch at The Leela Ambience Gurugram

This Friendship Day, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences celebrates the joy of friendship with an opulent brunch at Spectra. Renowned for its luxurious ambiance and exceptional hospitality, the hotel offers an unforgettable experience to honor the spirit of friendship.

On August 4th, 2024, indulge in a sumptuous brunch crafted by master chefs, featuring global cuisines across seven interactive culinary islands. From Japanese sushi and sashimi to Indian curries and European delicacies, each dish is prepared a la minute for freshness and exquisite taste. The brunch is complemented by an extensive selection of wines, champagnes, and bespoke cocktails, promising an afternoon filled with indulgence and joy.

Capture unforgettable moments with your friends against the elegant backdrop of Spectra, and savor the shared laughter and clinking glasses that make this celebration truly special.

Date: August 4th, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Venue: Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences