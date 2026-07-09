From Cricket to Cyber: Ariel University Delegation Advances India-Israel Academic and Innovation Ties

A delegation from Ariel University attended the recent Jewish & Indian Alliance leadership gathering in Tel Aviv, joining entrepreneurs, diplomats, academics, innovators, faith leaders and community representatives from Israel, India and the wider Jewish and Indian diasporas to discuss practical ways to strengthen India-Israel cooperation.

The gathering, hosted at Fiverr, was convened by the Jewish & Indian Alliance, part of Voice of the People, an initiative led by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to connect Jewish communities and leaders around the world.

During the gathering, Ariel University representatives discussed the university’s expanding India-facing activity across student life, cultural engagement, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as opportunities to deepen future collaboration with Indian academic, community and innovation partners.

For Ariel University, the India-Israel relationship is not only a diplomatic or economic story. It is already part of campus life. Indian students currently form the largest single-country group among Ariel University’s international Master’s and PhD students, contributing significantly to the university’s academic, research and international community.

“India and Israel share a deep commitment to knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship and the advancement of society,” said Professor Ehud Grossman, President of Ariel University. “At Ariel University, we see this partnership reflected every day through our Indian students, our academic collaborations and our shared pursuit of research that addresses real-world challenges. Strengthening these connections is an important part of our international vision and our responsibility as a research university.”

Ariel University’s India-facing activity spans student life, culture, sport, research and innovation. On campus, the university has supported celebrations of major Indian festivals and cultural traditions, including Diwali, Holi and Onam, creating opportunities for Indian students to share their heritage with the wider university community.

The university is also proud of the Ariel Warriors, Ariel University’s cricket team, which has become a visible symbol of student leadership, international engagement and the growing presence of Indian culture on campus.

Ariel University’s engagement with India also extends into applied research and entrepreneurship. In January 2026, the university participated in the Israel–India Global Innovators Hackathon in Coimbatore, organized with SNR Academic Institutions and hosted at Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College. The initiative brought together Indian student innovators and Israeli academic mentors around cyber resilience, sustainability engineering and applied innovation.

The hackathon also formed part of a wider India–Israel innovation pathway that included the announcement of TechGuard Labs Foundation (TG Labs) in Coimbatore, a cybersecurity innovation initiative connected to Ariel University’s expanding India-facing activity.

“From Indian graduate students and campus celebrations to cricket, cybersecurity and applied research, the India–Israel relationship is already part of Ariel University’s international DNA,” added Professor Grossman. “We look forward to building on this momentum and creating new opportunities that connect students, researchers and communities across both countries.”

