From Formula One to Fiction: Dr. Ajay Mahajan’s Debut Thriller Gravity of a Promise Takes Readers on a Global Adventure

A High-Stakes Journey Through Family Bonds and International Intrigue

Dr. Ajay Mahajan, renowned scientist, professor, and entrepreneur, announces the release of his debut novel, Gravity of a Promise. This enthralling thriller combines the high-octane excitement of Formula One racing with a deeply personal journey spanning three continents.

Gravity of a Promise is a captivating tale that centers on Nikhil Nanda, a character inspired by Mahajan’s own experiences and life story. Set against a backdrop of international locales, the novel begins with a dramatic promise made by Nikhil to his dying father. Despite their fraught relationship, Nikhil is driven by this vow, setting off on a dangerous adventure that takes him from the glamorous world of Formula One racing to perilous encounters in Chicago, Florence, Montpellier, and Agra.

The novel’s title, Gravity of a Promise, encapsulates the weight and significance of Nikhil’s pledge. The narrative delves into themes of family honor, personal sacrifice, and the struggle to reconcile past conflicts. As Nikhil seeks to fulfill his father’s dying wish, he teams up with Tina Kohli, a talented and enigmatic colleague from his F1 days. Together, they uncover hidden secrets while evading a sinister antagonist determined to thwart their mission.

Mahajan’s inspiration for the book stemmed from his desire to share his personal journey with his daughters and capture a piece of his family’s history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he expanded this personal story into a thrilling narrative, blending his experiences with a fictional edge. The novel offers readers an insider’s perspective on the exhilarating world of Formula One, as well as a compelling look at the history of India during and after Partition.

The writing process for Gravity of a Promise spanned over a decade. Mahajan faced the challenge of transitioning from technical writing to crafting an engaging fictional narrative. The initial draft was relatively straightforward, focusing on character development and biographical elements. However, transforming these elements into a gripping thriller with unexpected twists proved more complex. The final chapters were particularly challenging as Mahajan worked to weave together the intricate plot threads and deliver a surprising and satisfying conclusion.

The book’s settings are integral to its narrative, creating an immersive atmosphere for readers. Key scenes in New Orleans, Florence, and Montpellier bring to life the novel’s high-stakes action and emotional depth. The finale, set in Montpellier, stands out as a favorite among readers and showcases the culmination of Nikhil’s journey.

Dr. Mahajan’s first foray into fiction has been met with enthusiasm with readers and attendees of some of his book introductions in Delhi, Gurgaon and Pune. Over 250 copies have been sold in the first two months, and additional book events in India and the US promise to further highlight the novel’s global appeal and celebrate its success.

For aspiring authors, Dr. Mahajan offers a piece of advice: “Never give up. Starting is the hardest part, and the middle can be tough. But persistence will lead you to a fulfilling end.”

Gravity of a Promise is now available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms, e.g. Amazon, NotionPress and Flipkart. An Ebook version is available on Kindle, and an audio version, narrated by Dr. Mahajan himself, is available on Audible.

About the Author

Dr. Ajay Mahajan is a distinguished scientist, professor, and entrepreneur with a career spanning over three decades. Born in Birmingham, England, and raised in India, he has lived and worked across three continents. Mahajan holds advanced degrees in mechanical engineering from Tulane University and has authored over 150 technical papers. His diverse career includes roles at NASA, the US Department of Defense, and Formula One teams Renault F1 and Toyota F1. Gravity of a Promise is his first venture into fiction, blending his rich life experiences with a thrilling narrative.

Gravity of a Promise is a high-octane thriller that delves into the life of Nikhil Nanda, who makes a solemn vow to his dying father. This promise thrusts him into a dangerous adventure across Chicago, New Orleans, Florence, Montpellier, and Agra. The novel combines personal history with a fast-paced plot, offering readers a glimpse into the glamorous world of Formula One racing and the complexities of family honor. With its blend of action, suspense, and international intrigue, Gravity of a Promise promises to captivate and engage readers worldwide.