From Zumba to Heart Health: HCMCT Manipal Hospitals’ Raahgiri event gets the community moving

New Delhi | 30th September 2024: To mark the occasion of World Heart Day, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, in association with the Raahgiri Foundation and Dwarka Traffic Police, hosted ‘Raahgiri in Dwarka’, a vibrant street event that bought together over 3500 residents for fun and healthy activities. The event featured cycling, zumba, yoga sessions, CPR demonstrations, and healthy food stalls, all aimed at promoting heart wellness and encouraging participants to maintain a healthy living.

This event reflects HCMCT Manipal Hospital’s commitment to raising awareness about the significance of physical activity, regular screenings, and preventive measures. With the rising burden of heart disease in India and the increasing incidence of heart attacks among younger populations, this initiative serves as a powerful platform for promoting heart-health awareness and encouraging healthier lifestyles.