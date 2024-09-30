From Zumba to Heart Health: HCMCT Manipal Hospitals’ Raahgiri event gets the community moving

New Delhi | 30th September 2024: To mark the occasion of World Heart Day, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, in association with the Raahgiri Foundation and Dwarka Traffic Police, hosted ‘Raahgiri in Dwarka’, a vibrant street event that bought together over 3500 residents for fun and healthy activities. The event featured cycling, zumba, yoga sessions, CPR demonstrations, and healthy food stalls, all aimed at promoting heart wellness and encouraging participants to maintain a healthy living.
This event reflects HCMCT Manipal Hospital’s commitment to raising awareness about the significance of physical activity, regular screenings, and preventive measures. With the rising burden of heart disease in India and the increasing incidence of heart attacks among younger populations, this initiative serves as a powerful platform for promoting heart-health awareness and encouraging healthier lifestyles.
Commenting on the success of the event, Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chairman, Manipal Institute of Cardiac Sciences, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, said, “It was wonderful to see such active participation from the community. Through this event, we have spread the message that heart health begins with the small steps we take every day, which are essential for long-term well-being. This event has united people in the spirit of fitness, reminding us the importance of keeping our hearts strong and healthy.”
Speaking about the event’s impact, Viji Varghese, Director of HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, said, “The overwhelming response from the people of Dwarka at Raahgiri reflects a commitment to fitness. This event has created a heart-healthy ecosystem in Dwarka, encouraging residents to prioritize wellness, prevention, and long-term health. It was incredible to see families and individuals come together to make their health a priority. At Manipal Hospitals, we remain committed to promoting preventive care and heart wellness through initiatives like this, and we will continue to organize events that contribute to healthier lifestyles.”