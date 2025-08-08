FTCCI Invites Entries for Telangana Tourism Photography Contest 2025

8th August 2025: FTCCI invites entries for the Telangana Tourism Photography Contest 2025, being conducted on the occasion of World Photography Day

Theme of the contest will be Explore, Experience, and Exhibit the Spirit of Telangana Tourism

Hyderabad, August 8, 2025 — To mark the occasion of World Photography Day, the Tourism Committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is organising an open photography contest to celebrate and showcase the vibrant and diverse beauty of Telangana Tourism

Themed “Explore, Experience, and Exhibit the Spirit of Telangana Tourism”, the contest invites photography enthusiasts from all walks of life to capture the essence of Telangana—its culture, heritage, landscapes, architecture, festivals, wildlife, cuisine, and people, disclosed Ms. P. Sangeetha, Director, FTCCI and Mr. A. Praksh, Chairman and D. Ramchandram, Co Chairman of the Tourism Committee while addressing a Photo Journalists meeting held at FTCCI on Friday.

Contest Highlights:

* Open to All – No age or professional restrictions

* No Entry Fee

* Unlimited Entries Allowed

* Theme: Explore, Experience, and Exhibit the Spirit of Telangana Tourism

* No filters to be used in the photos which are shared for the contest

*The file size of the photo should not be more than 1 MB

Attractive Cash Prizes:

* First Prize: ₹10,000

* Second Prize: ₹7,500

* Third Prize: ₹5,000

There will be 5 consolation prizes of Rs 1000/-

Kindly explore hidden tourism gems, unexplored or lesser-known tourism attractions.

Last Date to Submit Entries: 17th August 2025

All entries will be judged by an expert jury panel comprising renowned photographers, tourism professionals, and artists. The best photographs will be selected based on creativity, composition, relevance to the theme, and visual impact.

Submission Format: JPEG

Email your entries to: https://tally.so/r/np2JpB

Subject Line: Tourism Photography Contest Entry – Your Name

Each entry must include:

* Your Full Name

* Contact Number and Email ID

* A brief description of the photograph (Location, Context, etc.)

* High-resolution photograph(s) in JPEG format shouldnot exceed 1 MB

The winners will be announced and prizes awarded at a special event later this month.

A few good Samaritans, the unsung heroes who honour values, practice, and put them into practice, will also be featured and honoured on this occasion

Selected photographs may also be featured in FTCCI’s publications, exhibitions, and digital platforms with due credit to the photographers.

Join us in celebrating the spirit of Telangana through your lens!