New Delhi, March 21, 2025: In a landmark move, Future Generali India Insurance Company (FGII) has been felicitated with the coveted DI-verse – India’s First and Only Disability Inclusion Certification, for its path breaking initiatives in setting new benchmarks in corporate disability inclusion.

The DI-verse Certification Felicitation Ceremony, which was a key highlight of the Purple Fest 2025 hosted in Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was hosted in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MSJE). The ceremony honoured organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in disability inclusion by embedding accessibility, equitable hiring, and inclusive workplace policies into their corporate ethos.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion, which is aimed at promoting inclusion and accessibility of persons with disabilities. The day-long event featured adaptive sports, cultural performances, skill-building workshops, and powerful discussions, bringing together corporate leaders, policymakers, and changemakers who are not just advocating for inclusion but actively making it happen.

FGII recently celebrated a significant milestone of achieving 1% representation of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). In the span of one year, FGII’s PwD workforce increased from 16 to 41 employees across 16 regional branches. Nearly 22 per cent of the PwD hires are women, underscoring FGII’s significant efforts to build a workplace that is inclusive in every sense. FGII has not only taken significant interventions in its hiring processes but has also put in place the necessary infrastructure in its offices with a view to ensure a smoother onboarding for PwDs.

“Being felicitated with the DI-verse certfication is a testament to our steadfast commitment to championing inclusion at every step of the way – as an employer, insurer and a corporate citizen. The commitment to ensuring that atleast 1% of FGII’s workforce comprises PwDs is rooted in our belief that inclusion is not just a box to tick or a policy to implement – it’s a responsibility to create a meaningful change,” Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, said.

Developed under AIF’s (American India Foundation) flagship Ability-Based Livelihood Empowerment (ABLE) Program, DI-verse is a pioneering certification that provides companies with a structured, results-driven roadmap to build truly inclusive, accessible, and equitable workplaces. DI-verse doesn’t just assess companies—it guides them through measurable, long-term change, helping them move beyond compliance toward real impact.