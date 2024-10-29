FY24 Financial Highlights: ElasticRun’s Strategic Pivot Enhances Market Leadership

Mumbai, 29 October 2024: ElasticRun, a leading B2B e-commerce platform, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2024; reporting significant progress toward profitability, reducing losses by almost half . This improvement underscores the company’s strategic focus on profitability, driven by targeted initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Strategic Pivot to High-Margin Regional Brands

A key driver behind the improved financial performance was ElasticRun’s pivot to supporting high-margin regional brands. This shift has transformed the company’s sales mix, with over 90% of sales now coming from high-margin products. The enhanced product portfolio, coupled with a threefold increase in take rates compared to the previous year’s assortment, has significantly boosted ElasticRun’s gross margins, even as gross merchandise value (GMV) declined in FY24.

Sandeep Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO of ElasticRun said “We strategically realigned our platform to focus on high-margin regional brands, and this shift has worked exceptionally well for us. Our platform now serves as a powerful launchpad for these brands, enabling them to expand far beyond their home market and scale nationally”.

ElasticRun’s private label business also saw strong growth, now contributing nearly 20% of the company’s total sales. The introduction of private label products has allowed the company to address assortment gaps in key markets, further boosting revenue and profitability.

Logistics Businesses

In the logistics sector, ElasticRun solidified its leadership position as the dominant delivery partner for India’s top e-commerce players. The company is making its foray into quick commerce through a multi-pronged approach, collaborating with existing players and developing its own white-label quick commerce network. This initiative aims to help direct-to-consumer (D2C) and other commerce players offer faster and reliable delivery options to their customers. With quick commerce poised to drive significant growth, the company anticipates it to be a critical building block of its logistics business.

Tech as a Service: Scaling the Platform

ElasticRun’s technology platform, which has powered over 2 billion shipments, was introduced as a SaaS offering in FY24. In just a few quarters, the platform has onboarded more than several large enterprise customers, including some of the biggest names in e-commerce and D2C sectors. This new revenue stream highlights the stability and maturity of ElasticRun’s technology infrastructure.