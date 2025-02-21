Galaxy Surfactants Wins Gold Innovation Award at HPCI India for Groundbreaking Hair Care Innovation

Mumbai, 21st February, 2025: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., a global leader in the home care, personal care, beauty, and wellness industry, has been honoured with the prestigious HPCI Innovation Award for its ingredient, Galseer® Flexcon. This recognition underscores Galaxy’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and performance-driven solutions in the personal care industry.

Galseer® Flexcon is designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and multifunctional hair conditioning products. With a high naturality index of over 90%, UV protection, and effective frizz control, this breakthrough ingredient empowers manufacturers to develop next-generation hair care solutions that are gentle on both hair and the environment.

The HPCI Innovation Award is a testament to Galaxy Surfactants’ relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to shaping the future of sustainable personal care. Through continuous research and development, the company strives to create high-performance ingredients that meet the evolving demands of consumers and industry stakeholders alike.