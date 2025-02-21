Galaxy Surfactants Wins Gold Innovation Award at HPCI India for Groundbreaking Hair Care Innovation

Mumbai, 21st February, 2025: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., a global leader in the home care, personal care, beauty, and wellness industry, has been honoured with the prestigious HPCI Innovation Award for its ingredient, Galseer® Flexcon. This recognition underscores Galaxy’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and performance-driven solutions in the personal care industry.
Galseer® Flexcon is designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and multifunctional hair conditioning products. With a high naturality index of over 90%, UV protection, and effective frizz control, this breakthrough ingredient empowers manufacturers to develop next-generation hair care solutions that are gentle on both hair and the environment.
The HPCI Innovation Award is a testament to Galaxy Surfactants’ relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to shaping the future of sustainable personal care. Through continuous research and development, the company strives to create high-performance ingredients that meet the evolving demands of consumers and industry stakeholders alike.
“Winning the HPCI Innovation Award for Galseer® Flexcon is a proud moment for all of us at Galaxy Surfactants. This product is the need of the hour as sustainability becomes a defining factor in consumer choices. Today’s end users are more informed and conscious about the environmental impact of the products they use, and it is imperative for the industry to address these concerns with innovative solutions. Galseer® Flexcon aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious and responsible hair care products. At Galaxy, innovation and sustainability go hand in hand, and this recognition further strengthens our commitment to shaping a greener future for personal care with focus on our specialty chemicals portfolio,” said Mr. Rajib Bhattacharjee, Vice President – Value Acceleration, Galaxy Surfactants.