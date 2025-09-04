Galerie Nifa Presents “Soulmate”: A Personal Odyssey Through Indian Art Curated by Renu Khera

“Soulmate” features over 20 artists, bringing together masterpieces by legendary Indian modernists, works by celebrated contemporary figures, and fresh expressions from emerging talents. Each artwork in this showcase has been handpicked by Renu Khera over her extensive career, reflecting her unwavering passion for nurturing and celebrating creativity.

Among the luminaries featured are M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, Ram Kumar, B. Prabha, A. Ramachandran, Krishen Khanna, G.R. Iranna, Manu Parekh, and Shanti Dave. The exhibition also includes a special focus on Balu Jivya Mashe, son of the late Padma Shri awardee Jivya Soma Mashe, who brought Warli art to international recognition. Balu’s works continue this vibrant legacy, weaving rural life, nature, and spirituality into compelling visual narratives.

The exhibition spans paintings, sculptures, and mixed media works, creating a dialogue between tradition and modernity. It underscores Renu Khera’s vision of Indian art as a living soulmate—an emotional, cultural, and spiritual companion.

Renu Khera says “I have always believed that art is a soulmate – a companion that mirrors our innermost thoughts, emotions, and journeys. Over the years, these works have become extensions of my own spirit, collected with love and curated to inspire others. ‘Soulmate’ is my invitation to the world to connect with the timeless beauty and evolving narrative of Indian art.”

Galerie Nifa, the distinguished gallery arm of the Fine Arts Institute (NIFA), proudly announces its upcoming exhibition “Soulmate,” curated and presented by Renu Khera, Founder and Director of NIFA Art Academy. The exhibition will take place from September 7–10, 2025 at LTC Bikaner House, New Delhi, offering audiences an immersive journey through a deeply personal collection of Indian art.

In addition to the exhibition, guided tours by Renu Khera, artist talks, and workshops will be organized, in line with NIFA’s mission to make fine arts accessible, engaging, and educational. Admission is free, with special previews available for collectors and media upon request.