gamehers Supports Efforts for Global Equity for Women and Girls

New York, NY, March 21, 2024 –the*gamehers, a leading community empowering women in gaming and esports, is proud to announce its efforts to demand equity for women and girls around the world through a new Action Challenge with Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organization. This collaborative effort aims to mobilize individuals worldwide to take meaningful actions towards achieving equity and inclusivity in the gaming sector.

The “Power of Gender Equality” action challenge invites individuals to share their experiences of empowerment or disempowerment they have faced in the gaming world, as well as solutions they would like to see implemented in the space. Those who actively participate in the challenge will be automatically entered into a giveaway for a chance to win a gift card towards the*gamehers’ newly released merchandise.

Moreover, by voicing their stories, participants will have the opportunity to earn points through Global Citizen’s platform, enabling them to unlock additional rewards such as concert tickets, VIP experiences and more. By leveraging the power of gamification and community engagement, the initiative seeks to amplify the impact of collective efforts towards building a more equitable and welcoming gaming community for all.

Rebecca Dixon, Co-Founder & CEO at the*gamehers, expressed enthusiasm about the action challenge, stating, “At the*gamehers, we believe in the power of community to effect change. By joining forces with Global Citizen for the ‘Power of Gender Equality’ Action Challenge, we aim to empower individuals to make a difference while celebrating their love for gaming.”