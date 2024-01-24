Gaurs Group Enthralls Gaur City Mall Visitors with a Majestic 14-Foot Idol of Shri Ram and Ayodhya Temple

As the historic “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony of Shri Ram Temple took place in Ayodhya on January 22nd, Gaurs Group celebrated Shri Ram Mahotsav within the central atrium of Gaur City Mall.

In a symbolic gesture of reverence, the centerpiece of the special installations featured a magnificent idol of Shri Ram with a commanding height of 14 feet from the floor and an enthralling focal of Ayodhya Temple, creating an ambiance of spiritual significance and cultural richness for the mall visitors to rejoice. To share the happiness on this joyous occasion, mall management had also arranged a Live Screening of the entire event, followed by sweets distribution, making it a momentous community experience.

“Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Temple is a landmark event for our country. Gaurs Group is proud to be taking India’s heritage among the masses. We are committed to rekindling and strengthening India’s rich cultural heritage and spreading the message of Lord Ram to the people. This is our way to celebrate this significant day with everyone and connect with the country’s religious ethos,” says Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.

A large number of people attended the event, which also featured ‘Ram Bhajans’ performed by the accomplished music composer and singer Vijay Prakash Sharma, along with young children from the JAMPD institute who added a touch of divine magic to the atmosphere. The celebration will continue for some time. Gaurs Group, also known as Gaursons India, invites everyone to witness the divine installation, and share the cultural unity that binds us all.