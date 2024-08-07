New Delhi, August 07, 2024: GD Goenka University, one of the distinguished educational institutions in India, is delighted to announce a remarkable Rs 1 crore in scholarships to students excelling in sports if the country’s iconic athlete, Neeraj Chopra, secures a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With the final of the Men’s javelin throw scheduled for August 08, 2024, all eyes are on India’s Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, to clinch a gold medal and make the nation proud again.

In view of this, GD Goenka University is ready to celebrate his success and support excellence in sports with an exceptional Rs 1 crore scholarship based on the sports achievement of students.

“At GD Goenka University, we are committed to celebrating and nurturing exceptional talent in every field. Our Rs 1 crore scholarship in honour of Neeraj Chopra’s potential gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics reflects our dedication to supporting and inspiring the next generation of sports stars. By recognizing Neeraj’s remarkable achievements, we aim to encourage young athletes to pursue excellence and reach their full potential. We are thrilled to contribute to their journey and celebrate their success,” said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group.

Moreover, GD Goenka University’s PhD scholar, Divya Jain, is at the Paris Olympics as part of the Indian athletics support team, underscoring the importance of mental health in sports. Her presence highlights the university’s commitment to holistic athlete support.

In addition to this unprecedented pledge, GD Goenka World School, Sohna is also hosting the prestigious Subroto Cup, delivering a significant platform for young athletes and students to demonstrate and share their passion for football.