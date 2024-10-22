Genesys Achieves Great Place to Work Certification for 2024

BENGALURU, OCT. 22, 2024 — global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. Overall, 90% of Genesys employees surveyed said the company is a great place to work, a two-percentage-point increase from the previous year, and 33 percentage points higher than the average US-based company. Earned across 14 countries, Genesys believes this certification illustrates its commitment to ensuring its employees feel seen, heard and understood, creating a culture of inclusion that fosters innovation, increases value for customers and drives organisational success.

This year, Genesys was certified in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hungary, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States. Notably, Genesys has been named a Great Place to Work for eight consecutive years in India, out of which they are ranked four times in Top 100 in India’s Great Workplaces (Ranked 34th in 2024, Ranked 90th in 2023, Ranked 21st in 2018 and Ranked 44th in 2017). The company was also named a Best Place to Work for Women for the last four years in a row. In addition to this, India also featured in Best Workplaces to Work in IT and IT-BPM six times in a row from 2017 till 2022. India also bagged the Best Workplaces for Millennials (Top 50) in 2024.

The survey highlighted that in India –

90% of employees feel like they can be themselves at Genesys.

96% of employees felt that they are able to take time off from work when it’s necessary.

90% of employees want to work at Genesys for a long time.

96% of employees are proud to tell others that they work at Genesys.

96% of employees believe that when they join Genesys, they are made to feel welcome.

“Being recognised by employees in every region as a Great Place to Work is powerful validation of our commitment to creating an inclusive, empathetic workplace throughout our worldwide locations,” said Eva Majercsik, chief people officer at Genesys. “At Genesys, we believe that when our employees feel valued and empowered, they bring that same energy to every customer interaction. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative spirit and empathy that defines our culture.”

Other highlights from the global survey include:

95% of employees felt that they are able to take time off from work when it’s necessary.

95% of employees believe that when they join Genesys, they are made to feel welcome.

93% of employees are proud to tell others that they work at Genesys.

91% of employees believe people care about each other at Genesys.

90% of employees feel like they can be themselves at Genesys.

In addition, 96% of Genesys employees globally feel they’re treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation, race, gender or age. Genesys believes these results reflect its commitment to having an inclusive workforce made up of talented individuals who are as diverse as the markets they serve.