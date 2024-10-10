Geothermal Energy’s 10GW Potential Can Solve India’s Power Hunger: Experts at MIT-WPU Conference

New Delhi: There are 300 hot springs in India with an estimated energy potential of 10 GW, yet the commercial production of geothermal energy in the country remains zero. If the potential of this never-ending energy source is fully harnessed, it can help fulfil India’s ever-increasing energy demand in an environment-friendly way. This was said by experts at a conference organized by the Student Chapter of International Association of Drilling Contractors at MIT World Peace University, Pune.

Said Prof. Rajib Kumar Sinharay, Program Director, Department of Petroleum Engineering, MIT-WPU: “Geothermal resources are widely available in India in areas such as the Himalayas, Son-Narmada-Tapti basin, Maharashtra, and Andaman-Nicobar Islands. Many sedimentary basins also have high geothermal gradient in the drilled oil wells. If systematically explored and developed, geothermal can supply significant energy in the major parts of India. Several companies are looking for geothermal energy in India both from private and public sector. ONGC is drilling for its 1MW geothermal energy project in Puga valley, Jammu & Kashmir. Geothermal energy will contribute significantly to India’s energy map in future.”

The conference brought together global experts, including Lars Nydahl Jørgensen, Regional Director (Europe) of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), and Om Prakash Singh, Director (Technology & Field Services) at ONGC, among others.

While addressing students, Om Prakash Singh said, “There are numerous challenges in front of the petroleum industry in India. I urge students from various streams to unite and engage with the pressing challenges in the sector. In this era of technology and digitalization, the industry is eager to adopt innovative solutions. Your research in technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) can significantly contribute to the future of petroleum. Together, we can create a meaningful impact.”

During the event, these experts explored critical topics such as government policies for leasing geothermal blocks and profit sharing, investments in geothermal blocks by energy majors, collaborations to create turnkey solutions for geothermal energy, and technology integration. Key technologies discussed included geothermal exploration, reservoir modeling, drilling, and production, as well as the role of subsidies in geothermal drilling to encourage operators to make geothermal projects financially viable.

The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), founded in 1940, is a global organization representing drilling contractors. IADC Student Chapters provide students with valuable opportunities to engage with the international IADC community, seasoned industry experts, and the broader energy industry.