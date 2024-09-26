Hyderabad, 25th September 2024: Since its inception, Zee Telugu has captivated Telugu speaking audiences with unique fiction and non-fiction shows and blockbuster movies. Continuing its streak, the channel is launching a new season of its most successful show this weekend for its viewers! In a bid to give the audience a true talent show, Zee Telugu is all set to present another exciting season of its popular non-fiction show – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 16 – The Next Singing Youth Icon, which will premiere on 29th September Sunday at 6 PM and air every Sunday at 9 pm from 6th October only on Zee Telugu!



Zee Telugu will launch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 16 with an epic premiere episode this Sunday. The popular singing reality show, which has won everyone’s heart over the years, is returning to Telugu television for its sixteenth season. But what’s even more interesting is that the contestants of this seasons will be divided into three teams – Village Vocals, City Classics and Metro Melodies. Throughout the season, the teams will be mentored by Revanth, Ramya Behara and Anudeep Dev respectively. The season will be judged by the evergreen Koti, SP Sailaja and Kasarla Shyam and will present the finest singers to the industry and audience as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 16 – The Next Singing Youth Icon kickstarts from 29th September, only on Zee Telugu. After successfully completing fifteen seasons, Zee Telugu is all set to bring to the fore new and hidden talents from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and globally. They will give the contestants a massive platform to grow as singers, while entertaining its audience.

For the uninitiated, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 16 will be hosted by popular anchor Sreemukhi, who is promising to keep the audience entertained and engaged throughout. She will kickstart the launch episode on a spectacular note with her charismatic entry and hilarious banter with the audience, judges and the contestants. As they grace the stage for the launch episode, Village vocals will be represented by Penchal Das, City Classics by Chinmayi and Metro Melodies by Kayden Sharma. The launch episode will also see an electrifying performance by Kayden Sharma which is sure to make everyone go gaga.

To present the grandness of the show and to share more about the 16th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee Telugu conducted a press conference on 25th September in Hyderabad, where the host, judges, mentors and contestants of the new season were present. During the event, the judges spoke about the upcoming show to the media and shared their bond with music.