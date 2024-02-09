GIIS Whitefield Annual Day illuminates the stage with Spectacular Performances and Eminent Guests

Bangalore : GIIS Whitefield, a leading educational institution in Bangalore, recently hosted its Annual Day celebrations, showcasing the talents of more than 1700 students from pre-primary to Grade 8. The event was a grand success, with students, teachers, and parents coming together to celebrate the achievements of the young learners.

The Chief Guest for the first day of the event, on 2nd February 2024, was Mr. T Subramanya Ganesh, Deputy Director of the Navigation Systems Area at ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network. Mr. Ganesh, an eminent figure in the field of space technology, commended the students for their creativity and enthusiasm. In his speech, he said, “It is heartening to see the young minds at GIIS Whitefield showcasing their talents and skills. I am confident that these students will go on to achieve great heights in their respective fields.” On the following day, 3rd February 2024, the Chief Guest was Major General Thambiah, a recipient of the AVSM award for his exemplary service during his tenure as Chief Engineer of the Eastern Command. Major General Thambiah, who was honoured by the President of India for his outstanding contributions, praised the students for their dedication and hard work. He remarked, “The future of our nation lies in the hands of these young individuals, and I am impressed by their passion and commitment to excellence.”

The Annual Day celebrations at GIIS Whitefield featured a variety of themes that showcased the diverse talents of the students. The pre-primary students presented a mesmerising performance based on ‘Arabian Nights’, transporting the audience to a world of magic and wonder. Grades 1 to 5 took the audience on a journey through ‘India: Celebrating The Confluence of Cultures’, with state-wise dance performances highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the country. The older students from Grades 6 to 8 presented ‘Rising India’, showcasing the nation’s progress and development in various fields.

The event was a true reflection of the school’s commitment to holistic education, providing students with opportunities to explore their talents and express themselves creatively. The performances were met with thunderous applause from the audience, who were impressed by the students’ confidence and stage presence.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Principal of GIIS Whitefield, expressed his pride in the students’ accomplishments. He said, “I am delighted to see our students shine on stage and demonstrate their skills. The Annual Day celebrations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers. I congratulate everyone involved in making this event a grand success, also I am feeling proud to have our esteemed chief guests grace our Annual Day celebrations with their presence. Their support and encouragement inspire us to continue striving for excellence in all that we do. Thank you for being a part of this special occasion and for your invaluable contribution to our school community.”

Overall, the Annual Day celebrations at GIIS Whitefield were a resounding success, showcasing the talent and creativity of the students. The event not only provided a platform for the students to showcase their skills but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among all participants. It was a memorable occasion that will be cherished by all who attended.