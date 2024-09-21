Kharar, 21 September 2024: In a moment of immense pride and joy, Gillco International School celebrated the literary achievement of its fourth-grade student, Vinisha Kalia, who has made a remarkable debut in the world of literature with her book “Stories for Me and You.” This collection of imaginative tales has captivated both young readers and adults alike, showcasing Vinisha’s creativity and storytelling prowess.

The school hosted a special recognition to honour Vinisha’s accomplishment, attended by her proud parents, fellow students, and faculty members. The event was graced by Dr. Kritika Kaushal, Principal of Gillco International School, who commended Vinisha for her dedication and creativity. “Vinisha’s journey is a shining example of the incredible potential within our students. At Gillco International School, we are committed to nurturing young talent, fostering creativity, and encouraging our students to pursue their passions. We are immensely proud of Vinisha and wish her continued success in her literary journey,” Dr. Kritika Kaushal stated.

“Stories for Me and You” is now available on Amazon, inviting readers to immerse themselves in its captivating tales that reflect the vivid imagination of a young mind. This achievement is not only a milestone for Vinisha but also a testament to the school’s commitment to providing a platform for its students to explore and express their talents.