Global Knowledge Campus Celebrates 15 Years of Educational Excellence and Innovation on World Entrepreneurs’ Day

Nationwide Release, 21st August 2024: Global Knowledge Campus (GKC) announced its 15th year anniversary of providing world-class education and transforming the futures of thousands of students in World Entrepreneurs’ Day. Global Knowledge Campus, founded in 2009, has expanded from a single campus to a network of institutions that provide a wide range of programs in fields such as engineering, management, humanities, and science.

Mr. Naresh Chandra Das, the visionary behind Global Knowledge Campus, is thrilled to announce the celebration of educational excellence. This milestone coincides with World Entrepreneurs’ Day, a fitting occasion to reflect on the journey that began with a dream to empower future leaders and innovators.

Mr. Naresh Chandra Das Founder and Chairman of Global Knowledge Campus, reflecting on the past 15 years, said, “It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges and triumphs. On this special day, as we celebrate not just our anniversary but also the spirit of entrepreneurship, I am filled with pride for what we have achieved together. Our students, faculty, and staff have been the pillars of our success, and I am confident that the next 15 years and even more will see even greater accomplishments. My vision to start this educational institution in a Tier-2 city was to provide strong educational background to those students who are not able to avail in metropolitan city. Our motto “K.G to P.G” has been a success. We remain committed to our mission of transforming lives through education and innovation”

Under Mr. Naresh Chandra Das’s leadership, Global Knowledge Campus has expanded its offerings, integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching methodologies. The institution has also forged strong partnerships with industry leaders, ensuring that students receive practical, hands-on experience, making them job-ready from day one.

Today, as the world celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs, Global Knowledge Campus stands as a testament to the power of vision, determination, and hard work. The institution is committed to continuing its mission of shaping the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, who will go on to create lasting impact in their respective fields.

As part of its 15th anniversary festivities, Global Knowledge Campus is introducing a variety of activities to encourage student entrepreneurship, including workshops, mentorship programs, and incubation possibilities for aspiring entrepreneurs.