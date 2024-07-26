Global Obstacle Course Race, SPARTAN Race Arrives in India as TVS Apache Spartan: Sign Up Now

Hyderabad, July 26, 2024: Spartan Race, the world leader in obstacle course racing, offering the ultimate test of endurance, strength, and determination, makes its grand entry in India with registrations now open. The inaugural season titled – TVS Apache Spartan, demonstrates a strategic partnership between Spartan Race and TVS Apache Series, encouraging fitness and challenging individuals to put their limits to the test. Each challenge is designed to push racers to their physical and mental edges, requiring not only strength but also strategy and resilience.

TVS Apache has a rich racing pedigree spanning over four decades. The TVS Apache series has redefined two-wheeled exhilaration with its impressive blend of power, agility, and style. It offers an unmatched riding experience, setting benchmarks in rider engagement, safety, and comfort.

The launch of TVS Apache Spartan Race in India coincides with obstacle course racing’s recent approval for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Spartan Race is being introduced to India through PMG, a sports marketing and management organization headed by Sunil Gavaskar.

The inaugural season of TVS Apache Spartan Race will kick off in November 2024, with races scheduled in Bangalore, Noida, and Pune. The races will feature a 5-km sprint with 20 obstacles and a corporate race. Participants can now register on the official TVS Apache Spartan Race India website www.in.spartan.com/en . The schedule and venues for TVS Apache Spartan races are as follows:

· November 10, 2024 – Bangalore at Embassy International Riding School

· November 24, 2024 – Noida at The Great India Place

· December 15, 2024 – Pune at Abba Hills

Expressing his enthusiasm, Giles Chater, Global COO, Spartan Race Inc. said “I am honored to launch Spartan’s inaugural season in India with TVS Apache. Our races reflect resilience and camaraderie, transcending borders. Registrations are open now, and we encourage everyone—from seasoned athletes to first-time participants—to join and experience the TVS Apache Spartan Race. This is more than a race; it’s an opportunity to challenge yourself, connect with like-minded individuals, and be part of a global movement promoting health, fitness, and perseverance.” Vimal Sumbly, Head Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said “We are thrilled to be partners of the Spartan Race in their debut venture into India. The Spartan ethos of pushing boundaries and embracing challenges perfectly aligns with the TVS Apache’s brand values of performance, agility, innovation, and relentless spirit. Together, we look forward to the inaugural season of TVS Apache Spartan, where participants will challenge themselves, and hopefully inspire a new wave.” Melroy D’Souza, CEO of PMG Sports, expressed excitement about the launch. “For Indians, the introduction of Spartan Race in India with TVS Apache signifies more than just a new sporting event. It represents a gateway to a global athletic community and a prestigious platform to challenge and enhance personal fitness levels. PMG is proud to bring Spartan Race to India, leveraging our expertise to introduce this transformative experience to the country. We are delighted to have TVS Apache as our title sponsor and value their support in building Spartan in India.”

Over the next two years, TVS Apache Spartan aims to expand to five to seven cities, introducing longer and more challenging races, including the 10 km with 25 obstacles and the 21 km with 30 obstacles.