Global Schools Group and Nikon Join Forces to Launch Photography Club at GIIS Nagpur

Nagpur – The Global Schools Group (GSG) is proud to announce the launch of Global Schools Nikon School of Creativity at GIIS Nagpur, marking a significant milestone in fostering creativity and innovation among students. This state-of-the-art photography club, the first of its kind among GSG’s 26 campuses in India, is a result of a unique collaboration with Nikon, a global leader in imaging and optics.

The partnership between Nikon and GIIS first began in 2018 with the launch of the photography programme at GIIS Abu Dhabi. Building on its success, GIIS Nagpur now joins the league of campuses equipped with advanced photography training, empowering students with essential skills in visual creativity and storytelling.

The Global Schools Nikon School of Creativity is designed to help budding photographers develop their artistic vision through the techniques of photography. The training will be customized based on age groups, skill levels, and learning styles, ensuring that students receive tailored guidance from professionally trained mentors. From learning the fundamentals of camera handling to mastering the art of visual storytelling, students will gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and interactive environment.

This inclusive programme is crafted to offer students much more than technical skills – It aims to Inspire creativity and self-expression, help students discover their unique style, provide an outlet for thoughts, emotions and ideas through visual storytelling while boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

The newly inaugurated club at GIIS Nagpur was honored by the presence of distinguished chief guest, Mr. Lalit Vikamshi —an accomplished artist, sculptor, and designer. His work seamlessly bridges fine arts, public installations, and innovative maker spaces, with notable large-scale projects such as sculptures for IIM Nagpur and initiatives for Indian Railways. His insightful address reflected his deep passion for blending art, engineering, and community-driven creativity.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Arya Chitra, General Manager, NIKON Youth & Kids Program , “It is an absolute honour to welcome you all to the launch of India’s first GSG Campus under the Nikon Youth & Kids Program. This marks a milestone moment for photography enthusiasts and young creatives across the country. With this campus, we take a significant step forward in our mission to provide a dedicated space for learning, experimentation, and growth. Wishing all aspiring photographers an inspiring journey—let’s make this campus a hub of creativity, passion, and innovation.” Speaking about this initiative, Ms. Nidhi Gupta, Principal of Global Indian International School, Nagpur, stated, “We are thrilled to bring this creative programme to our students. Partnering with Nikon allows us to offer an exciting learning experience that nurtures creativity, imagination, and independence. We believe this initiative will inspire students to explore their artistic potential and develop essential skills for the future.”

The Global Schools Nikon School of Creativity at GIIS Nagpur reaffirms the Global Schools Group’s commitment to holistic education, providing students with dynamic opportunities to learn, create, and thrive in an evolving world.