Global tax compliance platform Avalara triples its India headcount; plans over 1000+ new hires in FY24

National Aug 21, 2024: Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions, has announced its plans to onboard over 1000 new employees in the next nine months across multiple fields, including engineering, tax, content, sales support and professional services. This strategic move is part of Avalara’s efforts to establish India as a center of technical excellence and its planned expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Despite India’s competitive employment market, the US-based solutions provider remains committed to enhancing capabilities in tax technology, legislation, e-invoicing, and global tax compliance by investing significantly in the country’s technological talent. The platform is dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent passionate about building planet-scale cloud software and impacting the tax compliance sector. The new hires will join Avalara’s 180 professionals in Pune and Noida, working together to develop cloud software solutions that simplify global tax compliance.

Krishna Priya Nambudiri, Senior Director – HR, Avalara India said, – “As we plan our expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, we are committed to significantly increasing our hiring efforts to support our company’s growth initiatives. India has long been a vital part of Avalara’s operations, offering a wealth of technical skills, functional expertise, and an innovative thinking mindset. By bringing these diverse perspectives and skills to our India operations, we are enhancing our operational efficiency and laying the foundation for ensuring sustainable growth for the company.

Avalara India‘s expansion is driven by the rising demand for tax compliance solutions, the increasing complexity of tax regulations, and the need for businesses to adapt to evolving market conditions. To support its focus on industry verticals and emerging markets, Avalara has established a strong leadership team across sales and marketing support, business operations, delivery, technology, and people-enabling functions. Additionally, the platform has also collaborated with leading tech institutions and universities in India to develop talent pipelines and facilitate recruitment.