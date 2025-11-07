Global Vision, Local Impact: CSR Circle of Honour 2025 Felicitates Leaders Embodying the Spirit of One World, One Family

Muddenahalli, Karnataka, November 7th, 2025: As the One World One Family World Cultural Festival enters its vibrant final weeks at Sathya Sai Grama, the CSR Circle of Honour 2025 has recognized an inspiring cohort of corporate leaders whose transformative contributions in education, healthcare, and community empowerment embody the festival’s core message of unity and selfless service.

The One World One Family World Cultural Festival, being held from August 16 to November 23, 2025, marks the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and unites around 100 countries in a grand celebration of cultural heritage, spiritual discourses, and humanitarian tribute.

Among those recognised was Kishore Kumar Thangavelu of Microsoft for advancing learning opportunities through technology-led community initiatives that empower the next generation with digital knowledge and skills. Subhash Chandra Rai, Senior Lead CSR at the National Payments Corporation of India, was honoured for impactful healthcare programmes improving access in underserved regions, while Dr. Prakash Fernandez (Head of National Paaliative care) & Dr. Dhanashree Pradhan (Operations) of Cipla Foundation was commended for medical missions delivering lifesaving equipment and outreach to remote communities.

The event also recognized Aparna Pandey, CSR Strategist at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, for her continued efforts in improving healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level; Deepak Das, Director at Grant Thornton Indus Pvt Ltd, for making innovative changes in education with the Each One Educate One Foundation; Nalini Padmanabhan, Director at Canara Bank, for advancing hospital equipment projects and strengthening public health facilities; and Soumya Ningappa (Soumya KM), CSR and ESG Leader at Kempegowda International Airport Foundation, for partnership with the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust to end child hunger and build healthy futures; and Mr. Muralidhar Rao, Head of HR, along with Yashoda, Senior Manager – Field Administration, at Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, for their organization’s initiatives in enhancing livelihood opportunities and community welfare.

“True corporate responsibility is born when compassion becomes the guiding principle of commerce. When enterprises see themselves as custodians of society’s well-being, their actions sow the seeds of a sustainable, harmonious future,” remarked Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, founder of the One World One Family Mission.

Among other distinguished and visionary corporations lauded for their unwavering dedication to sustainable social initiatives were Uniq Group of Companies, Rotary International Bangalore, Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd, Epson India Pvt Ltd, Cipla Foundation, Philips India, Give Foundation, The Hans Foundation, Cisco Systems Inc, Persistent Systems, Analog Devices, Xerox, FANUC India Pvt Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Lloyds Technology Centre India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ABB Group, and Sasken Technologies India. Their exemplary achievements resonate deeply with the ethos of compassionate leadership and collaborative partnership championed by the CSR Circle of Honour, setting inspiring benchmarks for excellence in corporate stewardship throughout India.

The event united global leaders who championed enduring partnerships between businesses and communities, emphasizing CSR as a shared mission where every act of giving fuels global equity and well-being. Celebrating unity and diversity, the World Cultural Festival reaffirmed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world as one family) and the power of compassion to build a sustainable future.