Go Speedy Go Launches Women Entrepreneurship Programme and WOW Model to Revolutionize Automotive Services

A Bold New Step for Women in Automotive

Go Speedy Go (GSG), India’s leading ISO 9001:2015 certified end-to-end automobile service provider unveiled its Women Entrepreneurship Programme and WOW Model (Workshop on Wheels). These groundbreaking initiatives aim to make automobile services more accessible while empowering women across India to take the wheel in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Workshop on Wheels (WOW): Redefining Accessibility

GSG’s WOW Model brings mobile service workshops equipped with cutting-edge tools and technology directly to customers. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this initiative ensures no car owner is too far from professional automobile services. WOW not only highlights GSG’s commitment to service accessibility but also provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to lead innovative, customer-centric ventures.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

In collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), GSG is breaking traditional barriers with zero-investment franchise opportunities for women. Subsidies cover up to 25-60% of startup costs, making this initiative risk-free and accessible. The program aims to uplift 1,000 women entrepreneurs, generating 10,000 jobs and promoting sustainable social and economic growth.

Comprehensive Support for Success

Participants in the Women Entrepreneurship Programme benefit from:

Manpower and Training: GSG provides trained mechanics and technicians, alongside extensive skill-building programs.

Infrastructure Support: Pre-fabricated vehicles, fully equipped with state-of-the-art tools and machinery.

Supply Chain Access: Reliable sourcing of spare parts, consumables, and lubricants.

Mentorship and Guidance: Continuous support from industry experts ensures a seamless entrepreneurial journey.

Driving Societal Change

“This program is about more than just creating businesses; it’s about redefining the industry and creating a legacy of inclusivity and empowerment,” said Sachidananda Bhoi, CEO of Go Speedy Go. “Through WOW and the Women Entrepreneurship Programme, we are building a movement that not only uplifts individuals but also transforms communities.”

The initiatives address systemic challenges such as limited financial resources and lack of training while challenging stereotypes in the automotive sector. By promoting financial independence and leadership, GSG inspires women to forge new paths in entrepreneurship.

Building a Better Tomorrow

With these initiatives, GSG envisions a ripple effect of societal transformation. The Women Entrepreneurship Programme and WOW Model aim to build a network of empowered women-led businesses contributing to India’s economic growth, redefining the future of the automotive industry.

Applications Open Now

Women from all sectors with a business idea or entrepreneurial ambition are encouraged to apply. For more information and to join this revolution, visit Go Speedy Go.