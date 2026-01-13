Goa All Set to Celebrate a Grand and Vibrant Carnaval 2026 Across the State

Panaji, Jan 13 – The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, is gearing up to welcome the much-anticipated Goa Carnaval 2026, one of the state’s most iconic cultural celebrations that embodies joy, colour, music, and togetherness. Celebrated with great enthusiasm by locals and visitors alike, Carnaval continues to be a symbol of Goa’s rich cultural heritage and festive spirit.

The festivities will commence with the traditional Curtain Raiser on 13th February 2026 at Porvorim, with the parade route planned from IHM to ACDIL School. The celebrations will then move to Panjim with the flag off on 14th February 2026 (Saturday), where the Carnaval parade will be held along the route from the New Patto Bridge to Campal Ground. On 15th February 2026 (Sunday), the vibrant celebrations will take place in Margao, with the parade moving from Holy Spirit Church to the Margao Municipal Council Square.

On 16th February 2026 (Monday), Carnaval will be celebrated in Vasco da Gama, with the parade proceeding from St. Andrew’s Junction (Swatantra Path) to Joshi Chowk/Railway Station. The festivities will culminate on 17th February 2026 (Tuesday) with celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim. In Mapusa, the parade will proceed from the Comunidade building behind Milagres Church to the festival venue at the Comunidade ground near Dev Bodgeshwar Temple, while in Morjim, the parade route will be from Morjim Khind to Morjim Junction near Raj Super Market.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, said, “Goa Carnaval is a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and cultural pride. By taking the festivities across multiple locations, we aim to ensure greater community participation while offering visitors an authentic and memorable Goan experience. Carnaval 2026 will continue to reflect our vision of responsible and regenerative tourism, celebrating our traditions while caring for our people and environment.”

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, added, “Carnaval is one of Goa’s most vibrant cultural expressions, and Goa Carnaval 2026 has been planned to ensure wider reach, safety, cleanliness, and a high-quality festive experience. Through coordinated celebrations across the state, we aim to present a joyful, well-managed, and culturally rich Carnaval for residents and tourists alike.”

Each venue will witness colourful float parades, lively performances, music, dance, and an atmosphere of collective celebration that defines the essence of Goa’s Carnaval. The event brings together communities, artists, performers, and visitors, offering a unique cultural experience that showcases Goa beyond its beaches.

Aligned with the Department of Tourism’s vision, Goa Carnaval 2026 will emphasise responsible celebration, cleanliness, safety, and community participation, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism practices. The festivities aim to create joyful experiences while preserving Goa’s cultural identity and environmental harmony.

Goa Tourism invites residents, domestic travellers, and international visitors to be part of this spectacular celebration and experience the vibrant soul of Goa through one of its most cherished festivals. Additional details regarding parade timings and associated events will be announced shortly.