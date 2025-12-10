Goa Government Conducts Unified Coordination for Tourism Safety

Goa, Goa, The Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant today chaired a high-level meeting at the Mantralaya, Porvorim with Hon’ble Minister for Tourism Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Chief Secretary Dr. V. Candavelou, IAS; Director General of Police, Shri Alok Kumar IPS; Director of Tourism Shri Kedar Naik; and senior officials of all concerned departments along with the tourism stakeholders. The meeting was held in view of the recent anxiety and unrest within the tourism ecosystem and was convened to strengthen safety standards and implement robust, future-ready mechanisms across Goa ’s tourism sector. The Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant today chaired a high-level meeting at the Mantralaya, Porvorim with Hon’ble Minister forShri Rohan A. Khaunte, Chief Secretary Dr. V. Candavelou, IAS; Director General of Police, Shri Alok Kumar IPS; Director ofShri Kedar Naik; and senior officials of all concerned departments along with thestakeholders. The meeting was held in view of the recent anxiety and unrest within theecosystem and was convened to strengthenstandards and implement robust, future-ready mechanisms across’ssector.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the Government is taking every possible step to ensure that such incidents such as the fire at Birch, Arpora do not recur. He directed all departments and tourism stakeholders to put in place stringent preventive measures and to strengthen coordination as Goa moves into the busiest period of the year. The Chief Minister emphasised that all potential hotspots including beach belts, waterfall zones, and areas with high visitor footfall must be closely monitored, and only licensed and compliant operations should be allowed to function.

The Chief Minister reiterated the need for reinforced checks on adventure and water sports. He instructed that all operators must maintain strict adherence to safety norms, including continuous inspection of life jackets, equipment standards, and operational procedures.

The Chief Minister stressed that fire and safety compliance in nightclubs, restaurants, and entertainment venues must be kept fully updated. Establishments serving liquor must operate strictly within authorised timings, and violations will result in cancellation of licences. He also instructed all tourism establishments, hotels, clubs, and nightlife venues to employ staff only after proper police verification. Visitors, meanwhile, have been advised to follow instructions issued by lifeguards at designated coastal areas. He further stated that Goa is the only state to have trained lifeguards deployed across its coastline, ensuring year-round safety for visitors.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for credibility and authenticity among tourism service providers. He stated that strict action will be taken against touts and bouncers, especially in situations where they create disturbances or engage in confrontations with tourists. He further directed that firm action will be taken against illegal rent-a-vehicle practices, including dual licensing and the use of private vehicles as commercial rentals. Any operator found violating the conditions of their licence will face cancellation as per the law.

To ensure unified action , the Government has constituted a Joint Enforcement and Monitoring Committee. This committee will conduct inspections across establishments to verify documentation, licensing, and safety standards. Establishments found in violation, once the report is submitted, will be required to shut down until complete compliance is achieved.

The Chief Minister assured that with these coordinated measures, Goa is prepared to ensure a safe and smooth tourism season . He underlined that the safety and security of visitors remain the Government ’s top priority, especially during the festive months.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister for Tourism Shri Rohan A. Khaunte said that Goa continues to be a trusted and welcoming destination. He emphasised that the State is focused on ensuring the highest standards of safety , coordination , and service quality, with all departments working together to maintain a secure and well-managed tourism environment. He added that the Government remains committed to strengthening systems, supporting stakeholders, and enhancing visitor experience across the State.

The Minister added that while the Department of Tourism has consistently worked to increase tourism in Goa , this growth must always be rooted in responsibility. He stated that the Government ’s priority is not only to welcome visitors but also to safeguard local communities. “We need a Goa that continues to attract visitors while protecting its people. A Goa that grows tourism without compromising safety or sustainability. A Goa that our children and future generations can be proud of,” he said.