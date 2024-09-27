Godrej & Boyce’s Security Solutions ‘Happiness Index Survey’ Reveals 67% Indians believe improving home security would enhance their overall Happiness.

Chandigarh, 27th September, 2024: The Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, unveiled its new campaign ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwaale’. The campaign focuses on the emotional value of a secure and protected home, where families can thrive and enjoy peace of mind.

A recent national survey by Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce is aimed to delve into the connection between physical and emotional security and overall well-being of an individual. The study sought to explore how security can positively influence happiness and identify strategies to enhance our sense of security in everyday life.

Commenting on the happiness index report launch, Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and Business Head of the Security Solutions business at Godrej & Boyce said, “The ‘Khushiyon Ke Rakhwale’ campaign emphasizes the emotional comfort that comes with knowing your valuables and loved ones secured. Our ‘Happiness Index Survey’ commissioned by IPSOS showcases that true happiness isn’t just about physical security; it’s also about the mental freedom it provides. When concerns about safety and well-being constantly weigh on us, it hinders our ability to live fully. We believe that when individuals feel secure about their families and belongings, they feel more confident and liberated to live each day to its fullest potential, unburdened by fear or anxiety. As a brand, we believe that by ensuring people to feel secure, both physically and emotionally, we can empower them to embrace life to the fullest which is also resonated in our latest brand campaign.

The happiness index survey underscores the strong link between security and happiness. A significant majority of respondents (67%) indicated that enhancing home security would positively impact their overall well-being. Moreover, 57% reported a noticeable improvement in their sense of happiness or contentment after taking steps to improve their home’s security. As the security landscape evolves, Security Solutions by Godrej & Boyce continues to pioneer innovative solutions that not only protect but also contribute to attain a sense of being happy. With a market share of 80% in the home locker segment and a revenue growth projection of 20%, we have maintained a dominant player in the market. The company’s diverse product offerings also include wifi home cameras, Video Door Phones (VDPs), that ensure homes remain secure, and families experience the peace of mind they deserve.

Commenting at the event, Dr. Alisha Lalljee, Practicing Psychologist “Security is a holistic concept that encompasses not only physical protection but also emotional, social, and financial well-being. True security can only be achieved when all these aspects are safeguarded. Happiness and security are deeply interconnected, and feeling secure enhances overall productivity. In fact, studies show that a secure and happy mind functions differently making an individual more confident and at peace thus improving quality of life and overall well-being.”

The “Happiness Survey” engaged 2,400 respondents, including individuals between the ages of 18 and 45+, with a 45% male and 43% female demographic split. The survey was conducted in 12 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai, spanning North, South, East, West, and Central India, providing a comprehensive view of consumer perspectives on security and happiness across the country.

Additionally, Godrej & Boyce’s Security Solutions Division has been offering peace of Mind to a wide set of institutional customers as well, by being a pioneer in advancing security standards.

DPIIT, under Ministry of Commerce and Industry, recently released a Quality Control Order (QCO) which mandates that w.e.f June 2024, High Security safes and Safe Deposit Lockers have to necessarily have the BIS mark of Quality. These products cannot be manufactured or sold without a BIS label. This order marks a significant shift in the industry, by ensuring that customers get to upgrade their security infrastructure through Certified products that ensure superior protection and offer peace of mind.

Godrej’s new launch, the Defender Aurum Pro Class E safe , designed keeping in mind, the needs and requirements of the jewellery segment, is a testament to it’s commitment to offer state-of-the-art products and solutions.

Mr. Pushkar Gokhale further added “ Our journey has been defined by our relentless focus on innovation and our ability to anticipate the changing security needs of our customers. The introduction of the Defender Aurum Pro Class E Safe is a step in this direction. We have worked closely with regulators to understand the evolving needs of our consumers at large and have introduced products that are able to defend modern day threats by meeting high global standards”

With an extensive market reach of over 5000 retail counters nationwide, the Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group aims to strengthen its channel partner presence further, along with expansion across the on-line stores, thus enriching its omnichannel footprint. The counters are strategically positioned ensuring easy access for customers seeking Security products and services. The brand’s dominant position in the market will get a further boost through this campaign, which will support its robust partner network as well as help positioning it as the key player driving the security landscape in the country.