New Delhi, 25th July, 2024: As digital natives, Gen Z has grown up in an era of rapid technological advancements, shaping their expectations for convenience, speed, and innovation. Smart home technology has become an integral part of their lifestyle, with the ability to control and monitor their living space remotely. The ‘Live Safe, Live Freely’ study by the Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems business unit of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group reveals that 55% of Gen Z respondents prioritize mobility features in smart locks, highlighting their desire for convenience and flexibility in managing their social lives and home safety. For this tech-savvy generation, smart home safety is not just a luxury, but a necessity.

Commenting on this insight Shyam Motwani, Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems said, “The findings from the second phase of our ‘Live Safe, Live Freely’ survey highlight a notable trend among Gen Z individuals, reflecting their reliance on technology. Many young adults prioritize social activities, which often leads to the misplacement of keys or non-prioritisation of home safety. This behavior underscores the increasing need for smart home solutions, such as digital locks, which not only enhance mobility but also significantly bolster security. At Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, we are dedicated to addressing these modern challenges with innovative safety solutions that provide peace of mind, empowering individuals to fully embrace their social lives without compromising their home security. We encourage everyone to consider integrating technology into their home safety measures for a more secure future.”

The study also reveals that 43% of Gen Z expressed a tendency to rush back home upon realizing they left appliances like geysers or gas on, whereas this concern was shared by only 39% of Boomers. Additionally, nearly half of the Gen Z 45% admit that they often forget to take their keys when stepping out spontaneously. Moreover, 42% of Gen Z respondents would leave events early to accommodate friends waiting at home compared to 38% of boomers, underscoring their reliance on smart technology to balance social engagements and personal safety. As a significant demographic driving the adoption of smart home technology, Gen Z’s preferences and behaviours will shape the market for years to come, redefining the concept of home safety and convenience.

The study ‘Live safe, Live Freely’ was aimed to understand human behaviour on the adoption of smart-home devices for ensuring safety and convenience. It was undertaken across a sample size of 2000 individuals in five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Bhopal.