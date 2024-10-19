Got Trapped in a Digital Scam… 5 Quick Steps to Secure Yourself this Festive Season

The time for festivities is ripe for shoppers to spend but also for fraudsters to actively seek vulnerable shoppers for financial scam. Emerging digital payment frauds can catch even the most cautious users by surprise. Once trapped, how does one get out of it? Here are five effective tips from Visa to help act swiftly and minimise the risk if you’ve been duped.

Call only the authorised customer care services

Waste no time in calling the customer care number of your bank or payment provider, provided in their official communication. Rely solely on officially listed contacts and freeze your account or block your card/payment method, as the case may be. This will enable you to halt any further fraudulent activity and activate a chargeback or refund. Report without delay

Report it immediately to the bank and appropriate authorities like the National Cyber Crime Helpline (Dial 1930). File a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or at your nearest police station and keep a copy handy. Document every detail! : Amidst the chaos of a scam, it is easy to panic and overlook crucial details. Try to remember the details and document everything from the moment you suspect foul play; record the conversation, take screenshots, copy any messages, etc. Also capture transaction IDs, dates, amounts, etc. that you may have shared with the scammer; these details could be invaluable when reporting and resolving the fraud. Upgrade your security: Reinforce your defenses by updating passwords to strong and unique ones, activate two-factor authentication and install strong anti-malware that scan your device/s regularly. Once you switch that on, choose payment options with robust security measures, such as tokenisation that the RBI has mandated for online transactions. Advocate and educate: Being a victim of a digital payment scam can be an ordeal. Proactively share your experience with friends, family, elders and on social media, with essential safety tips and what you did wrong or right so they are educated from your experience and can be cautious.

Together, we can cultivate a safe and secure digital ecosystem by being more aware, safeguarding our devices and staying informed and vigilant, not just for ourselves but also for others around us.