Grand Opening of Tri-Diya Jewelry Store in Seshadripuram Inaugurated by Actress Aditi Prabhudev and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru, November 15: Trilokesh Gems and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., a distinguished name in diamond jewelry manufacturing, proudly unveiled its flagship store *Tri-Diya at Nehru Circle, Seshadripuram, on Friday. The grand launch was marked by the presence of acclaimed actress Aditi Prabhudev and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the store and showcased its exquisite diamond collections.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rao expressed confidence that *Tri-Diya would elevate Bengaluru’s jewelry industry to new heights, offering unparalleled craftsmanship and luxurious experiences.

Actress Aditi Prabhudev shared her excitement at the launch, said, “Diamonds are timeless treasures, and the collections at Tri-Diya are truly breathtaking. This store combines elegance and innovation with a commitment to sustainability, making it a perfect destination for anyone seeking luxury with a conscience.”

Renowned for its fusion of exceptional design, elegance, and environmental responsibility, Tri-Diya sets a benchmark in innovative jewelry. The store presents a curated collection ideal for auspicious occasions such as weddings, embodying a blend of luxury and conscious values.

Located in the heart of Bengaluru, Tri-Diya offers an exclusive range of diamond jewelry under its flagship banner “Be Royal.” The boutique showcases premium collections, including Eternal Vows, Majestic Moments, Luxury Solitaire, Noble Affairs, and Royal’s Essentials, catering to both bridal and everyday needs.

Prashant J. Mehta, Co-Founder of the Fortune 500 company, Director of the Jewellery Promotion Council of India, and Chairman of Trilokesh Gems and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. (TGJPL), highlighted the uniqueness of *Tri-Diya. “We aim to redefine luxury jewelry shopping with designs that combine elegance, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Each piece reflects uncompromising quality and craftsmanship, celebrating life’s milestones while honoring sustainability and integrity.”

Tri-Diya processes ethically sourced diamonds to offer customers jewelry of the highest standard. Every piece is a tribute to cherished moments, loved ones, and personal achievements, crafted with social and environmental consciousness.

Avani Mehta, Director of Trilokesh Gems and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., joined the inauguration alongside MLAs Uday Garudachar, Ravi Subrahmanya, and other dignitaries.