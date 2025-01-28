IIT Roorkee, 28 ,01, 2025: The historic halls of IIT Roorkee, one of India’s oldest and most prestigious institutions with a 178-year-long legacy of excellence, came alive as the Virasat Festival 2025 commenced with grandeur. Hosted by SPIC MACAY IIT Roorkee Chapter, the festival is a two-week-long celebration of India’s rich cultural and artistic heritage. The opening ceremony also marked the beginning of a three-day zonal convention designed to promote the timeless essence of India’s traditions.

The event’s highlight was a mesmerizing puppetry performance by Padma Shri awardee and renowned puppeteer Dadi Pudumjee. His artful presentation captivated the audience, embodying the power of storytelling through India’s traditional performing arts.

While inaugurating the festival, Dr. Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, joined National Chairperson Mr. R.M. Tiwari, Dean of Student Welfare (DoSW) Prof. Barjeev Tyagi, and Faculty Advisor Prof. Ram Manohar Singh in expressing their enthusiasm for the event.

The Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, extended his support for the festival through a statement, “At IIT Roorkee, we take immense pride in fostering a vibrant platform for celebrating the cultural and artistic diversity of India. Virasat Festival reflects our commitment to holistic development by blending academics with the preservation of our rich heritage.” Adding to the vibrant inaugural evening, Padma Shri Dadi Pudumjee shared his thoughts, “Through puppetry, I aim to connect generations with India’s folklore, traditions, and timeless narratives. Performing at IIT Roorkee, an institution steeped in heritage, adds a profound dimension to this art form.” Dr. Kiran Seth, Founder of SPIC MACAY, shared his vision for the festival, “The true purpose of education is not just to impart knowledge but to create sensitive human beings who appreciate beauty, harmony, and the deeper values of life. Virasat is a step toward enriching young minds with the profound wisdom of India’s cultural and spiritual traditions. IIT Roorkee, with its long-standing legacy of academic excellence and holistic development, provides the perfect platform for such a celebration, fostering an environment where students can connect with both modern knowledge and timeless cultural values.” National Chairperson of SPIC MACAY, Mr. R.M. Tiwari, highlighted the significance of the event, “The Virasat Festival is a tribute to India’s cultural brilliance, and IIT Roorkee’s active involvement reflects the synergy between our academic institutions and the preservation of heritage. It is inspiring to see young minds immersing themselves in our artistic and philosophical legacy.”

The three-day zonal convention will immerse participants in yoga sessions, traditional craft workshops, shramdaan (community service), and interactive discussions, creating an ashram-like experience on campus. These activities embody SPIC MACAY’s vision of nurturing self-discovery and deeper connections with Indian philosophy and culture.

The inaugural event concluded with an air of inspiration as students, faculty, and guests eagerly anticipated the enriching cultural immersion that Virasat 2025 promises.

The Virasat’25 Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of India’s cultural diversity and rich heritage. From the captivating puppetry performance by Shri Dadi Pudumjee to the soulful Carnatic violin recital by Vidushi A. Kanyakumari, the festival offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the essence of India’s classical arts. The various workshops, including Tabla, Kuchipudi, and Mata Ni Pachedi, alongside thought-provoking movie screenings, talk sessions and a heritage walk, provide a comprehensive exploration of India’s artistic traditions. With events running from January 27 to February 9, 2025, Virasat’25 is set to be a remarkable journey through the country’s timeless cultural legacy.

SPIC MACAY: An Overview

SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) is a voluntary, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India. Its mission is to foster appreciation for Indian classical arts, music, dance, and traditional practices among young individuals through interactive sessions, concerts, workshops, and conventions.

SPIC MACAY IIT Roorkee Chapter

The SPIC MACAY chapter at IIT Roorkee has a legacy of actively promoting Indian classical arts within the campus and beyond. It has organized several significant events, including the annual Virasat festival and conventions that have inspired many students to embrace the essence of Indian culture. The first SPIC MACAY convention hosted by IIT Roorkee was in 2015, a landmark event in its history. Prof. Siddhartha Chakravorty, a prominent figure at IIT Roorkee and a passionate supporter of Indian culture, has been instrumental in furthering the cause of SPIC MACAY on campus.

Virasat at IIT Roorkee

Virasat 2025 is a celebration of India’s classical arts, cultural traditions, and rich heritage. This year’s event brings an exciting mix of performances and activities:

· Puppetry by the legendary Padma Shri Dadi Pudumjee.

· Carnatic Violin by Padma Shri Vidushi A. Kanyakumari.

· Koodiyattam, the ancient Sanskrit theatre art form recognized by UNESCO, performed by SNA awardee Margi Madhu Chakyar.

· Kuchipudi Dance by SNA awardee Vyjayanthi Kashi Ji.

· Sitar Recital by Padma Shri Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan.

· Dhrupad Vocals by Padma Shri Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar.

· Hindustani Vocals by Sunanda Sharma.

Special Features of Virasat 2025

Heritage Walk (Roorkee) – A guided tour through the historical landmarks of Roorkee, highlighting its legacy as the home of the first engineering college in India and its significance in Indian history.

Talk Session – Engaging discussion with tikuli art’s cultural icon and thought leader Padma Shri Ashok Kumar Biswas, providing insights into the philosophy, history, and relevance of Indian classical arts in today’s world.

Holistic Food Festival – A celebration of traditional, nutritious Indian cuisine. This festival emphasizes wholesome recipes rooted in India’s culinary heritage, offering a taste of diverse regional flavors.

Film Screenings

· “Charulata” by Satyajit Ray.

· “Kagemusha” by Akira Kurosawa, presented by Murtaza Ali Khan, an award-winning independent critic and cultural journalist.

This year’s Virasat is dedicated to Ustad Zakir Hussain and Prof. Siddhartha Chakravorty, both of whom have made remarkable contributions to preserving and promoting Indian classical arts. It promises to be an inspiring and transformative experience for all participants.

SPIC MACAY Convention

The SPIC MACAY convention is a significant cultural event bringing together students from various SPIC MACAY chapters across the nation. It serves as a platform for young individuals to immerse themselves in Indian culture through performances, workshops, and interactions with eminent artists.

The convention’s aim is to provide a transformative experience, enabling participants to understand and connect with the philosophy of Indian classical arts while fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage.